JPA Health acquires True North

The staff of Boston-based True North, which was founded in 2016, will join JPA.

WASHINGTON: JPA Health has acquired True North Solutions, a Boston-area firm that specializes in medical affairs and commercial consulting.

The deal, which the agencies announced on Wednesday, will allow JPA Health to advance its services, including with artificial intelligence.

“As generative AI has become more accessible, it's important to move quickly with it so that we can anticipate and predict our clients’ needs as opposed to trying to catch up down the road, so this was very much a proactive step,” said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health.

The two groups will operate under the JPA Health brand. Colin Baughman, who founded True North in 2016, is joining JPA Health as EVP, along with the rest of the True North staff. The number of employees moving to JPA and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

True North has led projects in therapeutic areas like oncology, infectious diseases and rare diseases for pharmaceutical companies around the world, the firm said in a statement. It has also focused on brand strategy, healthcare professional and patient experience, launch excellence, medical strategy and performance management, among other areas..

True North is also a Google Cloud partner and offers commercial-grade artificial intelligence and predictive and visualization capabilities, the firm said in a statement.

Baughman said that his clients’ demands for artificial intelligence — thanks to ChatGPT — also led to the merger.

“They want to identify things like locations of patients before they enroll in the trial. They want to understand more about mapping [the] patient journey but look at the patient in a unique way,” Baughman said. “[The deal is] an amazing connection because now we can bring in very large datasets, robust technology, generative AI — and not just AI and texts. Now we're talking about numerical datasets, images, videos, all these areas. So now the customer has an incredible ability to predict and measure their business.”