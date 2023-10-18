Omnicom PR expected to face continued ‘headwinds’ in Q4

NEW YORK: Omnicom EVP and CFO Philip Angelastro said Tuesday on the company’s Q3 earnings call that he expects Omnicom PR Group to face a “headwind” in Q4 in year-over-year comparables due to reduced client spend in a non-election year.

OPRG’s organic revenue fell 5.5% to $392.4 million in Q3. During the same period of last year, the segment posted a 12.6% organic revenue increase to $391.2 million, fueled heavily by client spend during the 2022 midterm elections.

Angelastro said that “approximately half of the [year-over-year] reduction relates to less revenue connected to the 2022 election cycle,” adding that the balance was due to “a slowing of project spend in the quarter.”

“We expect a similar headwind related to a reduction in revenue in Q4 compared to the benefit from the election cycle in Q4 of 2022,” he said.

Agencies within OPRG include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli. OPRG CEO Chris Foster could not be immediately reached for comment on Angelastro’s Q4 expectations.

Omnicom as a whole reported global revenue of $3.6 billion in Q3, up 3.3% organically from the prior-year period, with net income rising 2% to $371.9 million. The company’s commerce and branding (1.7%) and execution and support (3.6%) units also suffered losses.

Across Omnicom’s other business segments, advertising posted an increase of 6.1% to $1.9 billion; precision marketing was up 4.3% to $383.7 million; experiential jumped 9.2% to $133.3 million and healthcare grew by 3.8% to $341.8 million.

Omnicom CEO and chairman John Wren said on the conference call that the company’s Q3 results mean it’s “on-pace” to maintain its full-year organic growth target of 3.5% to 5% and operating margin target of 15% to 15.4%.

“I’m very confident—I’ll say confident—about our performance for [2024] because I think we have the right products and we certainly have expanded who our clients are,” said Wren, who did not offer specific guidance for next year.

Wren added that while Omnicom remains “optimistic” heading into Q4, the holding company’s performance in the quarter will be impacted by “the amount of year-end project spend that our clients execute and that our agencies are successfully capturing.”

“We continue to plan cautiously, given the uncertainties in the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, including high interest rates, oil prices, instability due to the wars in Ukraine and Israel and the continuing risk of a recession in the U.S.,” he said.