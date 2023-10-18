Can historically biased AI eventually help correct company bias?

Some agencies are starting to experiment with AI in DE&I — but the road ahead is filled with challenges.

In 2018, Amazon reportedly shuttered an artificial-intelligence-based resume-sorting tool after realizing it had a bias against female candidates.

That’s just one example of many. Research has found algorithmic bias in everything from facial recognition technology, to tools used to determine the likelihood defendants will commit future crimes and even in art.

At the same time, the business world is increasing its use of AI, with the average number of AI capabilities used by each organization doubling to nearly four from 2018 to 2022.

AI holds potential in virtually every business department, from customer operations, to sales, software engineering and R&D. In marketing in particular, the rise of generative AI has demonstrated unprecedented potential to create personalized content and optimize advertising strategies and investments.

As corporate America races to adopt AI, it's continuing to grapple with ongoing efforts to bring diversity, equity and inclusion into the workforce. A recent study reported about 80% of companies offer some kind of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) program.

But are these companies connecting the dots between their investments in AI and their DE&I goals? Can AI and its spotty history with bias ever actually help companies meet these goals?

The short answer is yes — but with an asterisk.

AI in HR

According to Kendra Mack, VP of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) at DEIB-focused tech company Kanarys, agencies are starting to explore how to use AI for DE&I, but it’s still early days.

“They're trying to figure out the best way to use it and it's not going to be a one-size-fits-all for every agency,” she said.

Mona Munayyer Gonzalez, chief growth officer at ad agency Pereira O’Dell, noted potential in the technology to assist with and amplify DE&I efforts. Agencies in particular tend to have “a small, agile, passionate group of people driving [DE&I]” and “the role that AI plays very well [is] as [an] assistant helping small groups produce volume.”

So far, one of the most common applications for AI in DE&I is within human resources.

AI can be particularly helpful by automating HR tasks like payroll or writing job descriptions to allow human staffers “to be more focused on the humans and less on the resources,” said Sara Axelbaum, global head of inclusion and diversity at programmatic media platform MiQ.

Actual equity

AI’s ability to splice data points to even greater potential for furthering DE&I goals — if agencies can first eliminate its flaws. Look no further than pay equity, where algorithms can flag discrepancies that may be missed by their human counterparts.

Pay equity in particular can get complicated because it’s not simply about comparing the salaries of all employees if there is inequity within departments, for example.

“If we took the average salary of every man at any given company, chances are the men are going to be higher,” Axelbaum said. “[But] it's not because the men are actually being paid higher in the same position; it’s that there are no women at all in those senior-level positions.”

AI can help parse vast amounts of data to spot these nuances like this so companies can ultimately make apples-to-apples comparisons.

Employee retention

AI can also help more accurately measure employee sentiment around inclusion and belonging — as well as perform predictive analysis to determine the likelihood of turnover. It can even generate ideas to re-engage employees with the highest potential to leave.

Per Axelbaum, AI tools focused on retention are “very nascent right now” and aren’t ready for prime time. However, they can flag patterns in data, such as employee departures or exit interviews.

“A lot of times when [humans are] reading an exit interview, [they] will discount places where somebody references microaggressions, for example, because if they don't personally see it as a microaggression, they might not look at that as being problematic,” Axelbaum said.

This can help companies more quickly address the root of an issue that might be driving employees away.

Further potential

AI also brings a wealth of potential in helping agencies develop training programs, as well as to ensure their websites and tools are accessible and to hold themselves accountable to ensure their creative work is diverse and inclusive.

“Marketing agencies can utilize algorithms to help audit and update and align in terms of what's going on with societal values … and being transparent in their AI-driven campaigns,” Mack added.

But it’s not a perfect science — and AI can only help agencies meet their DE&I goals if it’s used correctly.

Good versus bad data

For starters, AI is only as good as the data feeding it.

“That's one thing we're finding across industries is they're realizing they might think their organization is not biased, but then they're feeding the AI information and it's almost bringing that bias to life,” Mack said.

And so agencies need to carefully examine the inputs they provide.

Consider the resume sorting example. If an AI is trained with the resumes of people who have been hired, but the majority of those hires were male, the system could rate women’s resumes lower “not because it was told to, but because it was fed mostly male resumes,” Mack said.

She added, “You're feeding it data to get a certain output of, ‘these are the words we're looking for, or these are the skills or these are the types of people.’”

Human review

As a result — no surprises here — human intervention is necessary to assess the outputs and whether the AI is doing what it’s supposed to do.

That’s in part why Gonzalez referred to AI as “an assistant” in driving DE&I goals.

“It can't just be copy, paste of whatever comes out of the AI — you really have to have a lens to it,” Mack added.

At an agency, that means “striving for diversity of thought, diversity of perspective and background and race and demographics, so … you have people on the team who can vet what comes out of it,” she said.

In the resume example, human intervention could include manually reviewing rejected resumes to verify the AI is, in fact, helping to identify the best candidates from all demographics and backgrounds.

“It's always up to the person to take the last few turns with AI,” Gonzalez said. “It is not a shortcut, but it is a tool in the toolbelt now for folks who are doing this work to produce more quickly.”

Human analysis is also important for eliminating bias creative work, in part because it’s very easy for AI to “spit out something that could rub a huge part of the population the wrong way,” Mack noted.

Future development

Another important consideration is who is building the technology.

Research shows diversity in AI remains elusive. For example, a 2020 report from the World Economic Forum found women account for 26% of the workforce in data and AI. And while tech giants like Google and Facebook, which are investing massive amounts in AI, have made commitments to diversity, their annual reports show people of color remain a fraction of their overall employee bases.

“In the end, the tools are only going to be as good as those who are building it,” Axelbaum said. “When we're looking at [race and gender data], we just don't necessarily have enough inputs from the right places to make sure that they are safe and without bias.”

In fact, she described the status quo as a stage with “a lot of opportunity and a lot of concern.”

However, AI holds a lot of potential to drive DE&I goals if the tech industry is able to increase representation and businesses are proactive in helping to guide its development.

“There's a lot of people who are going to build black boxes that we will never have visibility into and it's going to be a lot harder to unpack that,” Axelbaum said. “So if we can get ahead of it now while it's nascent … can we bring more people into defining AI so that it has the DE&I lens from the start? Can we empower people from historically marginalized backgrounds to get involved so that way they can make it better?”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.