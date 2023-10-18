Aura teams with Robert Downey Jr.

BOSTON: Online safety service Aura has agreed to a multi-year partnership with actor Robert Downey Jr.

Downey has invested in the company and joined its board of directors. He will additionally serve as a brand advocate and strategist, supporting consumer education, over the course of the partnership.

Aura will work with Downey Jr. to raise awareness about the importance of online safety, including at a session at South by Southwest next March. The company provides an AI-powered online safety app that helps individuals and families protect themselves from an array of online threats, such as scams, fraud, hacking and identity theft.

Aura has also launched features in its app that are focused on families. This includes Smart Vault, which allows users to securely store and share digital files and passwords with family members. It can also monitor for fraud or data theft based on specific information. Another new feature is family alert sharing, which enables the sharing of fraud and identity alerts to multiple family members associated with an account.