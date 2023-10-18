Why Harry’s teamed with BetterHelp for World Mental Health Day

The two companies offered free therapy sessions for October worth up to $200.

NEW YORK: Harry’s, a men’s personal care products company, was among the brands to partner with another organization for World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The New York-based company and BetterHelp, an online therapy company, offered free therapy sessions for October worth up to $200 with no purchase obligation, they said in a statement.

“BetterHelp is a trusted and leading platform providing online mental health services that make connecting with experienced and licensed therapists easier for people,” said Ruth Flanagan, Harry’s senior brand communications manager, via email. “Harry’s chose to partner with BetterHelp as we share the same mission and dedication to making mental healthcare services more accessible to people and improving the lives of those struggling day-to-day.”

Harry’s has previously conducted campaigns about mental health. The company said that it donates 1% of its sales to organizations that work to provide mental healthcare to men. In 2018, the company sponsored Project 84, which placed 84 statues of men on the top of a tower in London to call attention to the number of men who die from suicide each week in Great Britain. That generated significant attention, and then-Prime Minister Theresa May appointed the country’s first minister for suicide prevention.

Match, an online dating company, also conducted a campaign with Calm, the guided meditation app, on World Mental Health Day this year.

To promote its latest mental health effort, Harry’s worked with music influencer Nicolas Nuvan, who posted about it on Instagram. He interviewed people of color in Brooklyn and asked them about their outfits and what they do to remain positive.

“Always believe that you can make it,” one woman says. “Some days it gets hard, but you still gotta get up and get in the race.”

The post generated more than 30,000 views and more than 3,000 likes.

Harry’s worked on the campaign with PR agency Derris.