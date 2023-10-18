‘Women are running on fumes’ – PR’s gender barriers, PRWeek podcast

PRWeek takes another look at the barriers stopping gender equality in comms in the latest episode of the Beyond the Noise podcast.

This week’s episode is a follow-up to the International Women’s Day show from March.

Two guests return – Jo Carr, co-founder of Hope&Glory PR and president of Women in PR (WiPR), and Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive of global markets at Ketchum – alongside Angela Balakrishnan, executive director of strategic comms and public affairs at the Information Commissioner’s Office.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This episode is timely, following PRWeek’s recent Pay Gaps Project, which looked at gender inequality in the industry, and research from WiPR that found two-thirds of senior women in the industry have considered leaving due to burnout.

The trio examine how the status quo often fails to support women and encourages many to leave the industry early. They also suggest what steps may need to be taken to solve the problems.

This week’s episode is published on World Menopause Day today (18 October), and the need to be supportive of women who are going through the menopause was discussed in the show.