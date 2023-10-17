From ice skates to high stakes comms

As a former professional hockey player turned PR professional, transitioning from a uniform and skates to a suit and tie took some adjusting. Yet, what I learned on the ice and in the locker room has guided me across my unconventional journey into the communications field.

My path to professional hockey began over two decades ago when I first laced up my skates at just three years old. What started as a beloved extracurricular gradually transformed into a career, ultimately laying the groundwork for success in a different industry

When I started professionally playing hockey, I was an undersized, left-shot defenseman who was far from being considered a “defensive specialist” or a “shutdown defenseman.” At one point I found myself playing forward. The position was foreign and uncomfortable, but the transition required repetition, dedication and the willingness to leave my comfort zone and build on areas of my play to keep myself in the lineup.

Shiplo playing for the minor league ECHL team Jacksonville Icemen. (Photo used with permission)

Similarly, PR presents new challenges and opportunities every day. I didn't initially feel at ease beginning work at an agency focused on science communications. I embraced the opportunity to sharpen my skills, venture outside my comfort zone and become adaptable and versatile.

To thrive in the fast-paced environment of PR, I focused on the values of teamwork, collaboration and adaptability — akin to the values of being on an athletic team. I familiarized myself with the intricacies of the healthcare landscape, understanding the unique needs and challenges of my clients and positioned myself as an extension of the team.

Hockey players emphasize the significance of having a "reset" button to take ownership of mistakes and reflect on lessons learned. In hockey and PR, setbacks are inevitable, but the ability to rebound from challenges is vital. Just as I learned to look back on my errors on the ice, I took this approach with the same resilience as a comms professional.

I thought I was behind and would struggle to be successful in PR because of my lack of specific experience. But I soon discovered that the work ethic, motivation and passion I cultivated in hockey seamlessly translated into my comms endeavors. My leadership and accountability were valued in team settings, while my patience, time management, attention to detail and teamwork skills became indispensable assets.

Every individual brings value in a different way. If you're interested in entering the realm of communications, take a look at your previous experiences. You might discover you're more prepared than you realize.

Luke Shiplo is a senior account executive at LifeSci Communications.