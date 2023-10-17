ESPN global comms chief Chris LaPlaca to retire after 43 years

BRISTOL, CT: ESPN SVP of corporate communications Chris LaPlaca is retiring at the end of December after 43 years at the sports media brand.

In an internal memo seen by PRWeek, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said that LaPlaca came to him a few months ago and said that he wanted to retire “so he could be more present in the lives of his high-school-aged daughters before they go off to college.”

A search for LaPlaca’s successor is underway.

“I’m here until the end of the year, and there’s lots left to do,” LaPlaca said. “After that, we will see. I’ll spend time with my family and travel a bit. People tell me my phone will ring and if it does, I’ll answer it.”

LaPlaca is currently ESPN’s longest-tenured behind-the-scenes employee, having begun his career there in July 1980, Pitaro noted.

LaPlaca spent all of his tenure in ESPN’s comms group, “playing a pivotal role in virtually all major events in ESPN’s history, serving as a key strategist and spokesperson and leading the comms group since 2008,” said Pitaro.

LaPlaca has been instrumental in building ESPN’s brand, served as a trusted adviser to ESPN leaders, mentored employees at all levels, supported DE&I efforts and he was the first executive champion of EQUAL and the executive champion of the ESPN Women BERG.

“I think it is very rare to get in on the ground floor of something that would one day become an iconic brand in this country,” said LaPlaca. “To have played a role in every iteration of ESPN throughout the years is something I am very grateful for. I feel very blessed to have been part of this place and to help it become what it is, which is a daily lifeline to millions and millions of passionate sports fans.”

LaPlaca was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

Disney, which acquired ESPN in 1996, does not break out ESPN’s finances separately. However, in the first half of 2023, Disney’s cable networks division, led by ESPN and its sister channels, generated $14 billion in revenue and $3 billion in profit. Revenue for those six months was down 6% from what it was a year earlier, and profit fell 29%, The New York Times reported.