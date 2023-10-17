Zeno Group hires Cheryll Forsatz to lead East Coast offices

The firm also named Byron Calamese as its first global head of innovation.

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has hired Cheryll Forsatz as MD of Zeno East.

Forsatz will report to Grant Deady, Zeno’s recently appointed U.S. president. She will oversee teams in New York and Washington, DC, and will also be a member of the firm’s global leadership team, according to a Zeno statement.

Byron Calamese has led Zeno East since 2019. Calamese will continue to report to global CEO Barby Siegel, but will become Zeno’s first global head of innovation, overseeing the firm’s digital experience and consumer brand marketing.

Under Calamese’s leadership, Zeno East strengthened its storytelling integration model with a portfolio of brand-building and corporate reputation capabilities, working across sectors including CPG, health and wellness, retail, financial communications and technology, the Zeno statement said.

Forsatz and Calamese are beginning their new roles, effective immediately. They both declined to comment.

Forsatz was most recently Ferrero U.S.A.’s VP of corporate communications and PR. She had worked at the global confectionery company since 2018, leading PR and corporate communications plans and strategies for the company’s product portfolio, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder Joy, as well as for the Ferrero corporate brand.

A Ferrero representative was not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Forsatz was an SVP at Ketchum, responsible for the firm’s external communications. Between 2010 and 2017, Forsatz was director of communications for McDonald’s New York metro region.

She also worked at MWW, now known as MikeWorldWide, between 1997 and 2010. Her most recent role at the firm was SVP, counseling food and beverage, health and fitness and retail clients.

Forsatz was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2010, and this year she was named a PRWeek Woman of Distinction.

In its 2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, Zeno grew 9% in the U.S., where it has 550 employees, the firm said in a statement. Last year, Zeno’s revenue grew by 16.7% globally and 16% in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.