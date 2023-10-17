PRophet adds machine-based news monitoring, influencer discovery

The platform is concurrently releasing a brand refresh of its existing and new offerings.

NEW YORK: Generative and predictive artificial intelligence software-as-a-service platform PRophet has added two capabilities to its suite of offerings: AI-driven influencer discovery and campaign management, and machine-learning-based news monitoring.

With these capabilities, the platform has concurrently released a brand refresh of Earn, Monitor, Influence, which covers both the existing and new offerings.

Earn consists of PRophet’s existing platform, which offers users the ability to generate, analyze and test content. Using AI, language processing and machine learning, the platform also predicts earned media interest and sentiment. Capabilities include Taylor, the platform’s generative AI-writing tool; a multi-pitch tool, which creates personalized media pitches; and biography and blog-generator offerings.

Monitor is a media monitoring and narrative analytics offering powered by PeakMetrics. In addition to traditional media monitoring, the tool allows users to create personalized alerts based on search criteria such as keywords, organizations and people. Users can also opt to receive email notifications for these alerts.

Influence leverages generative AI, data analytics and monitoring technology to identify, contract and collaborate with macro- and micro-influencers. It allows users to create personalized influencer marketing programs and better reach their target audiences. It is powered by Koalifyed, which was merged into Stagwell Marketing Cloud’s Comms Tech unit this year.

The three capabilities make it possible for PRophet users to have their earned media, influencer marketing and news monitoring in one place. Used together or as standalone services, they will be fully available by the end of the year.