BuzzSumo launches AI-powered media database

BRIGHTON, UK: PR and content marketing platform BuzzSumo has launched an artificial intelligence-powered media database.

The directory includes entries for more than 700,000 journalists from 7,000 global publications. It is also integrated with BuzzSumo's content index of 8 billion articles and 300 trillion social engagements, providing a view into journalists and the subjects they cover.

With journalists frequently changing outlets or beats, the database scans for changes and updates to ensure that users have up-to-date information. The database generates 350,000 profile updates per month and provides alerts when a journalist publishes a story.

To support PR pros' needs, the directory is integrated with BuzzSumo's pitching and content analysis tools. Clients can also customize AI-generated pitch templates based on information provided on a journalist's card and track their outreach based on when a pitch is opened, forwarded or replied to, the company said in a statement.

Nathaniel Walton, head of product at BuzzSumo, said in a statement that "historically, BuzzSumo was known as a content marketing tool, but we realized PRs were getting significant value out of the platform when it came to analyzing journalist content."

As a result, the company prioritized optimizing PR workflows in its product development, he said.

BuzzSumo offers a 30-day free trial to try the database.