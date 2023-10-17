How to spot deepfakes as the 2024 election approaches

As we head into election season, access to accurate news is more important than ever.

Over the past year, the growth of artificial intelligence is palpable in seemingly every sector.

With the rise of tools like ChatGPT and AI image generators, the general public is getting more comfortable with AI. At the same time, regulatory pressures are mounting and AI-related lawsuits are coming to light. What happens when AI manipulates content and data against its intended purpose? And are we able to protect ourselves?

Enter deepfakes: images or videos that use a deep learning technology to portray falsified events. Deepfakes have been around for years, but with recent advancements they’re getting harder to spot.

As we head into the 2024 election season, when access to accurate news is more important than ever, audiences must stay alert against misinformation online.

What is a deepfake?

“Deepfake,” a term first coined in 2017, refers to images, videos or audio created or altered by artificial intelligence so that it portrays something that didn't actually occur. This might involve a person being swapped with another person’s likeness, illustrating events that never happened or words that were never said.

Deepfakes are created by running media through algorithms that identify and manipulate or swap facial features. Deepfakes have already hit nerves around the world, with manipulated videos targeting former President Barack Obama and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.

How to spot deepfakes

As the government catches up with emerging technologies like generative AI, the responsibility will eventually fall on publishers and regulatory entities to control the spread of misinformation through deepfakes. Until then, there are things you can do to confirm that what you’re watching or seeing is real.

Metadata and sources

The most effective way to check validity is to look for the media source — who posted it? Who is credited? Is it a valid source? A good way to find the source is to use Google for a reverse search to see if any existing images directly match.

Metadata can also be useful, such as the file name or creation date. This information might be available by right clicking or downloading an image or video and selecting “inspect.” You’ll be able to see the image label as well as other information about the image.

The manual approach

While it’s getting increasingly difficult as technology advances, you can identify deepfakes simply with the human eye. Take a closer look at the image or video and see if you can find any facial anomalies. AI is improving at seamlessly blending faces, but some details may still fall through the cracks. Look for inconsistencies in small facial features like teeth or eyes, or see if the face as a whole looks asymmetrical. AI can also have trouble completely rendering accessories like glasses or earrings, so look for missing parts to a pair of glasses or jewelry.

An image or video’s background may also give away a deepfake. If the background looks too textured or blurry, or even looks abstract or surreal, it may have been constructed or obscured by AI. Focus on the details — does the text shown in the background (on signage, for example) make sense? Can you identify the location? Do the lights and shadows look natural?

Online tools

As AI and deepfakes become more common, there are more online resources that can verify the validity of information, from websites like factcheck.org to deepfake detection tools like deepware.ai. Ironically, some machine learning tools can actually detect auto-generated images and video. These tools are trained on large datasets of both real and fake images and learn to identify patterns with inconsistencies.

However, online tools are never completely accurate, as AI technology continues to advance. Use your best judgment when identifying deepfakes, even if you’re using a tool.

How will deepfakes impact the 2024 election?

Deepfakes can be entertaining, but they also pose a real risk to audiences consuming news from the internet and social media. According to the Brookings Institution, misinformation is slowly eroding the public’s faith in democracy, regardless of party affiliation. Deepfakes have already appeared in a 2024 campaign, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ team posted falsified images and videos targeting former President Donald Trump. These incidents open the door for deepfakes to appear in campaign ads, which have significant influence in political elections.

Heading into the 2024 election season, the potential for technology to falsify quotes, information or events can be unsettling. But as we continue to familiarize ourselves with AI, it will be a collaborative effort between consumers, publishers and regulatory agencies to mount a force against misinformation and deepfakes.

Dor Leitman is SVP of product and research and development at Connatix.