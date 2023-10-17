Ethnic minorities ‘stigmatised’ by government COVID-19 comms
A senior member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) during the COVID-19 pandemic has criticised the comms approach that was taken to reach ethnic minorities.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>