TrailRunner International hires Brianne Nurick as New York office head

LED: NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has hired Brianne Nurick as an MD and head of the firm’s New York office.

Nurick started in the role on October 2, reporting to Jim Hughes, TrailRunner CEO.

Kelly Wallace joined the firm as head of New York in January 2019 and was named COO last March. She served in both roles until January, when MD Zack Kozlak and director Georgia Walker served in the role in an interim capacity while TrailRunner searched for a new New York office head, Wallace said.

“I am so thrilled to join this dynamic firm, built around a culture of collaboration and best-in-class client service,” said Nurick in an emailed statement. “I’m excited to bring my experience to our clients, helping them navigate today’s challenges, build and protect their reputations and deliver for their most important stakeholders.”

Most recently, Nurick was EVP and public affairs and crisis practice lead for BCW New York. A BCW spokesperson was not available for comment.

Nurick also worked in the Department of Energy during President George W. Bush’s administration, including as senior adviser for communications in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Nurick began her career in politics, working on the 2000 re-election campaign for former Sen. Spencer Abraham (R-MI).

TrailRunner also has offices in Nashville, Truckee, California and Shanghai, as well as its headquarters in Dallas. It is planning to open its first office in the Middle East.

Nurick is the latest in a string of notable TrailRunner hires. Last month, the firm brought on Seth Hand as MD and head of the agency’s Middle East business and BCW’s Teresa Henderson as an MD, based in Texas. In April, TrailRunner named Serena Saitto as an MD in its New York office.

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman.