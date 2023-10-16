Joele Frank supports Rite Aid with bankruptcy filing

PHILADELPHIA: Rite Aid enlisted Joele Frank as a strategic communications adviser ahead of the drugstore chain’s decision to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Joele Frank provided communications advice and support to the company leading up to its voluntary Chapter 11 filing,” Rite Aid PR and external comms manager Catherine Carter said in an emailed statement.

The Joele Frank team includes partners Michael Freitag, Meaghan Repko and Aaron Palash, as well as MD Aura Reinhard. Freitag said via email the agency worked with Rite Aid’s in-house comms team to develop the Chapter 11 announcement, restructuring web page and fact sheets.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on Sunday in New Jersey, unable to find funds to settle hundreds of federal, state and private lawsuits alleging it oversupplied prescription painkillers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The filing puts those suits on hold.

The company has also been wrestling with slowing sales and mounting debt. During its fiscal Q1 2024, which ended on June 30, revenue fell to $5.65 billion, compared to $6.01 billion in the year-ago period. Rite Aid’s net loss widened to $306.7 million, up from $110.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Lenders have agreed to extend Rite Aid $3.45 billion in new funding to “provide sufficient liquidity” as the company kicks off its restructuring plan, it said in a statement. The drugstore will also assess its retail footprint and close “underperforming” stores.

In a separate announcement on Sunday, Rite Aid named Jeffrey Stein as its CEO, chief restructuring officer and a member of its board. Elizabeth Burr, who had been serving as interim chief executive since January, will remain on the board.

Stein said in a statement that he has “tremendous confidence in this business and the turnaround strategy that has been developed in recent months.”

MedImpact, a pharmacy benefit management firm, has offered to purchase Rite Aid’s Elixir segment for $575 million, but an auction will be held to see if the company can find a higher bid, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.