Tara DiJulio promoted to GE Aerospace chief corporate affairs officer

DiJulio, who formerly served as CCO at GE’s future aviation business, has added oversight of the company’s government relations teams.

CINCINNATI: GE has promoted Tara DiJulio to chief corporate affairs officer at GE Aerospace, the company’s future aviation business.

DiJulio will report to Larry Culp, CEO of GE and GE Aerospace. Culp said on LinkedIn that DiJulio, who served as CCO, will oversee the aviation company’s government relations teams, as well as continuing to manage communications and brand efforts.

“As we prepare to become a standalone public company, strategic and aligned communications and engagement with key stakeholders, including government, will be essential to our future,” he said.

DiJulio will also continue in her role as VP and CCO at GE, Culp added. She could not be reached for additional comment.

GE named DiJulio as CCO in October 2022. Since then, she has built the company’s comms team and advised senior management on “critical moments” such as GE’s investor event at the Paris Air Show in June, according to Culp.

She originally joined GE in 2016, serving in public affairs and reputation management roles before assuming the top global comms role, reporting to CMO Linda Boff.

Before GE, DiJulio spent nearly a decade as a chief media strategist and national spokesperson for five U.S. senators, including serving as communications director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“[DiJulio’s] experience in Washington, DC, makes her ideally suited to lead the company’s policy and government relations efforts,” Culp said on LinkedIn.

In 2021, GE announced its plan to separate into three independent, publicly traded companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. In July 2022, the company revealed the divisions’ names: GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare and GE Vernova, respectively.

GE Aerospace and GE Vernova are set to debut as public companies in early 2024, according to a company statement, while GE HealthCare began trading on Nasdaq in January.