Picking battles: How brands decide what topics to speak about

At PRDecoded, top communications executives discussed hot topics — which ones they avoid and which ones they take on.

CHICAGO: Comms leaders from Land O’Lakes, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mars Food North America, Starbucks and United Airlines gathered at PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference last Thursday to share how brands can handle hot-button issues.

Land O’Lakes chief communications officer Kim Olson said expectations for companies are constantly changing.

“Three years ago, it was, ‘You better say something about this issue.’ More recently it’s, ‘You better not say anything about this issue,’” said Olson. “Oh, good Lord. I’m getting dizzy and I'm getting old.”

Land O’Lakes focuses on “talking policy,” not politics, she said. For example, the company's president and CEO, Beth Ford, is on President Joe Biden’s Export Council. When Donald Trump was president, Ford met with him and his administration. Ford was also one of the first CEOs on TV talking about the safety of the nation’s food supply.

“If we don't think we have relevance, then we are just one voice and there is plenty of noise out there,” said Olson. “[Ford said] we don't need any more noise, and when it is just a single voice we probably won't engage.”

Kristen Campos, VP of corporate affairs for Mars Food North America, predicted there will be more demands for companies from consumers and employees to “make the world a better place.”

“We will make decisions that won’t please 100% of the people 100% of the time, but they are the right things to be doing for society and for the planet,” said Campos. “We need to continue to evolve, be vocal and be a bull in a China shop at times and not always take the popular stand to do things that may seem really different."

Lez Cunningham, SVP of comms and corporate marketing at Bristol Myers Squibb, said that there are so many issues affecting society that companies need to “pick their battles” and carefully consider what they want to publicly take a stand on.

“[Brands] can’t care about everything,” said Cunningham. “People look at you and see how you behave. You can say one thing, but your actions will be different a year from now. They will remember and it will impact the brand.”

Meanwhile, panelist Josh Earnest, SVP and chief communications officer for United Airlines, said his company is less focused on trying to impress “ESG judges” and more on business imperatives.

Earnest said that to address the country’s pilot shortage, United Airlines operates its own training academy and set a goal of ensuring half the people who go through it are women or people of color.

“We are not hoping to impress people who are giving us marks on ESG; we are doing it because we need more pilots,” said Earnest.

United Airlines’ business requires burning a lot of jet fuel. Because that is expensive and prices can be unpredictable, the airline is investing in companies that are developing sustainable aviation fuel.

“That’s good for the planet, but it is also a business imperative,” said Earnest. “We are focusing on these kinds of priorities for what they are, business priorities, and helping people understand the positive impact they are going to have on the world has been a good recipe for us to engage in a debate in a productive way without driving too much controversy.”

Panelists also discussed how the evolution and growing importance of the comms function has been reflected in their organizations. Panelist A.J. Jones II, Starbucks’ EVP and chief communications and public affairs officer, said his team gets asked to be involved in all kinds of issues.

“We are responsible for delivering messages, content positioning and digital engagement, but also responsible for being the gatekeepers of culture,” Jones said, noting that his team must also help Starbucks reach business and financial goals. “I also spent a lot of time with our board engaging them on our business and how we are communicating the repositioning of the brand itself.”