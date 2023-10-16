Featuring:
-Jeff Lambert, global chair of PROI Worldwide, founder of Lambert, U.S.
-Angela Scaffidi, chair-elect for PROI, managing partner of SenateSHJ, Australia
PROI is the world’s largest partnership of entrepreneurial communications agencies. And the 90 or so firms in 65 countries that comprise the network exemplify that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts.While Scaffidi has long appreciated the benefits she has reaped from being part of PROI, she recalls the start of COVID-19 as a key point in time when she was reminded of it. Legitimate concerns that the pandemic could potentially end her firm were quickly stemmed by the confidence partner agencies instilled in her.
Meanwhile, Lambert sees the benefits of the network in so many places. Top of mind for him is the expertise certain PROI members have with AI in select parts of the world and how colleague agencies are significantly assisted by that.
This all-inclusive conversation also touched on other vital topics such as predictions for 2024 and the keys to managing talent. And in every segment, interesting similarities and differences emerged in terms of how PR is perceived and practiced in different parts of the world.
PROI celebrates the drive and determination of entrepreneurs while simultaneously offering the unique benefits that only true collaboration can bring. This podcast exemplifies all of those realities.