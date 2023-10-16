Stagwell acquires Left Field Labs

The digital agency will be a part of Stagwell’s Constellation Network.

NEW YORK: Stagwell has acquired digital agency Left Field Labs.

Left Field will join Stagwell’s Constellation Network, supporting and bolstering the organization’s offerings. Left Field works across strategic innovation, user experience design, adept prototyping and technological engineering. The company helps clients design and launch digital products and experiences, including working with artificial intelligence systems and digital transformation.

Left Field has experience innovating with AI, understanding how to leverage it to support marketing without sacrificing security, the holding company said in a statement.

The network has supported clients on endeavors including using AI to responsibly automate internal processes, designing and testing the passenger and driver user experiences for the Ford Mach-E and running collaborative innovation workshops with Verizon.

Constellation Network is made up of agencies with a range of marketing services expertise from Stagwell, including 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Redscout and the Harris Poll.