RF Binder acquires financial services firm Peaks Strategies

NEW YORK: RF Binder has acquired financial services and capital markets firm Peaks Strategies, effective on Monday.

Peaks Strategies’ portfolio spans traditional and alternative asset management, private markets, financial technology, market structure and digitized assets. The agency will rebrand as RFB Peaks Strategies and become part of RF Binder’s corporate and financial practice.

“The addition of Peaks Strategies is an important step in expanding and strengthening our practice,” said RF Binder CEO and founder Amy Binder via email. “Peaks Strategies is recognized for its domain knowledge, media relationships, and industry contacts across the capital markets ecosystem, including traditional and alternative asset management, private markets, financial technology, market structure and the rapidly evolving universe of digital and tokenized assets.”

Peaks Strategies founder Thomas Walek (pictured below) will serve as senior counselor of RFB Peaks Strategies and will focus on key clients. Partner Armel Leslie will assume the role of executive MD, overseeing the new RFB Peaks Strategies team.

Walek and Leslie have worked together since 1999 across Walek’s previous specialist agency Walek & Associates that was acquired by Peppercomm in 2013.

The two will also join RF Binder’s senior management team following the close of the deal.

“As we continue to grow, we will continue to expand our integrated offerings as we now are expanding the breadth of our expertise in the financial services industry, combining it with our expertise in branding, advertising, content creation, research and insights, as well as digital and paid capabilities,” Binder said.

All of Peaks Strategies’ team will be integrated into the practice. No layoffs are occurring as a result of the acquisition.

As part of the combined team, Peaks Strategies’ team and clients will have access to RF Binder’s integrated services, including creative, branding, design, paid and digital, as well as research and insights teams, the agency said in a statement.

“We believe the digital transformation of financial services will only accelerate in coming years, opening new opportunities for industry growth through the introduction of innovative products and services and approaches that enable us to reimagine the customer and client experience,” Binder said. “Both RF Binder and RFB Peaks Strategies, together, will be uniquely positioned to help our clients compete and grow in this fast-changing environment.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Peaks Strategies is an independent firm founded in 2016 by Walek. Clients include Ready Capital, 1% For the Planet, Carbon Infrastructure Partners, Blockchain Coinvesters and Norbury Partners, among others.

RF Binder is an agency based in New York specializing in financial services, retail, investment banking, asset management, insurance, payments, sustainability investing and fintech. Clients include Dunkin, Bank of America, Rockefeller Foundation, TGI Fridays and Vestwell.