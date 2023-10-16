BerlinRosen Holdings launches talent recruitment agency

Called Brightmode Talent, the new firm will be led by Tammy Phan.

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen Holdings has launched a talent recruitment agency called Brightmode Talent, effective this week.

The agency will be led by Tammy Phan, head of talent. Phan has led recruitment at BerlinRosen since 2019 and will continue doing so. The firm is launching with eight initial staffers.

Created by communications experts for the communications industry, Brightmode Talent helps clients find and place top comms professionals. The firm will provide recruitment expertise for in-house talent teams and serve as a comprehensive talent acquisition function.

From junior account staff to senior executives, Brightmode Talent’s service offerings include: candidate search, recruitment and placement; talent and organizational consulting; and equity-based hiring support.

“If someone is looking at their comms team and thinks the org structure could be more efficient and they want consulting with that, we can help,” said Phan. “We also want to be able to support existing teams or create talent strategies.”

Phan added that 50% of BerlinRosen’s hires last year identified as BIPOC.

“We are proud of the great work we have done in terms of DE&I at BerlinRosen and we know you can be thoughtful and strategic around diversity without slowing down on your goals,” she said. “We hope to bring this to clients as well.”

Earlier this month, BerlinRosen Holdings acquired content, data and analytics agency Message Lab - the sixth majority investment by BerlinRosen Holdings in the last year. Other firms recently added to BerlinRosen Holdings network include tech and comms shop Inkhouse, comms agency M18, brand consultancy and comms firm Derris, strategic comms and public affairs agency Glen Echo Group and diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firm Onward.

“Given our network and our client needs and the fact we have this team in-house, it made sense to bring it all together and create Brightmode,” said Phan.

Brightmode Talent has worked with M18, BerlinRosen, Derris, Onward, Inkhouse, Glen Echo Group, Message Lab and others that the firm could not disclose.

BerlinRosen is a New York-based agency servicing clients such as Bloomberg Media, Samsung, Glaad, Lincoln Center and Julliard. The agency was named PRWeek’s 2023 Outstanding Large Agency of the Year.