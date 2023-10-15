How useful is reputation really as a metric for communicators?
Consider ‘big oil’ or a notorious budget airline. Both have dire reputations. Yet, as we fill our tanks or book our cheap flights, reputation often isn’t even a consideration. Even when it is, other factors like price, utility or convenience can outweigh it.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>