PARTICIPANTS
-Amanda Coffee, senior director, global media relations, Under Armour
-Ameesha Durham, senior leader, corporate digital and content, Nestlé
-Francesca Ernst-Kahn, chief brand and digital marketing officer, The Clinton Foundation
-Sophie Merven, VP, brand comms and events, Inspire Brands
-Paul Quigley, CEO, NewsWhip
-Carolyn Sklar, senior director, brand comms, Danone
-Erin Wolford, VP, external comms, Chipotle
It’s quite the laundry list when you ponder all the matters communicators need to know about at any given time. What the public cares about. The chatter that demands a brand’s attention. The noise that doesn’t – loud as it might seem. What’s the common link? Real-time data.
Armed with that intelligence, PR pros are better prepared to engage audiences, predict trends and, ultimately, secure that seat at the table.
However, the data is only as powerful as the person who is interpreting it. And the seven leaders who joined this recent roundtable, hosted by NewsWhip and PRWeek, provide seven examples of how real-time insights are changing their approach to work and how it can – and should – change yours.
Faster than right now?
“Real time is no longer fast enough,” proclaims Nestlé’s Ameesha Durham, “especially if you want to get ahead of trends, disruptions that can drive revenue, reputation and cultural relevance.”
“The name of the game now is foresight,” she adds. “We're so excited about the convergence of social listening and generative AI because it will revolutionize how we approach work and move us into a predictive space.”
It’s important to “layer those insights on top of one another, so we can understand how they interact and what our strategies should be as a result,” explains Danone’s Carolyn Sklar. Those insights also extend to the employee audience in “everything from engagement to energy and wanting to make sure that it's work inside-out as well as outside-in.”
With current technology, “once a meme or a story or narrative is in play, we can get very good at predicting how big it will become,” notes NewsWhip’s Paul Quigley. “Most of the time, those predictions are used to advise people to not take action because things appear as if they're big, but they're actually not.”
Knowing how to respond in a particular situation requires “solid, strategic thinkers, taking in that data, looking at it holistically and making an informed recommendation and path forward,” says Francesca Ernst-Kahn of The Clinton Foundation.
In many cases, “data is helping us underscore our strategic recommendation,” suggests Sklar. “It's giving even more credibility to the recommendations that we're making in high-pressure moments.”
Part of the PR pro’s role is to “to bring the data into a broader context,” points out Durham. With that understanding, it’s possible to compile data “together to make a strategic recommendation.”
In addition, the data “at the time of action is helping to reinforce the messaging,” adds Chipotle’s Erin Wolford.
The sources from which insights come are expanding, too.
Inspire Brands’ Sophie Merven notes how the brand depends on social insights such as “what the latest trend on TikTok is, what someone came up with this morning, what the latest jingle is, what the latest dance is and how our brands are going to participate in that conversation.”
Ultimately, data helps “filter and get a proxy for the important narratives,” advises Quigley. “Data is doing its job well when it's not in a spreadsheet, when it's not in the format of columns and rows. It’s doing its job well when it's getting to what's pertinent to what you're trying to get done and what you need to know today.”
(clockwise from top left) Coffee, Durham, Ernst-Kahn, Merven, Wolford, Sklar and Quigley
Discovering the unexpected
Data and insights help set expectations, determine strategy, educate the audience and even create “A-ha” moments. That latter point was one our roundtable participants were particularly excited to discuss.
For example, using an audience-based approach to media, comms can demonstrate why a publication is important and “what the goals are, who it is reaching, why this is strategic,” says Under Armour’s Amanda Coffee.
An example she shares is Time magazine. After removing its paywall, it discovered that it has quite a strong reach with an unexpected audience, Gen-Zers who were seeking action-oriented journalism in the first-person narrative. And Coffee is quick to point out the crucial role comms plays here.
To find new audiences, it’s important for comms to “do your reading and understand where you're showing up,” she explains.
Coffee highlights another example in which the comms team’s efforts helped a brand determine that a partnership with Nasdaq was the right move after learning that a particular CEO announcement garnered the most hits on the Nasdaq-owned site.
“The landscape is constantly changing,” concludes Coffee. “Whenever you get a nugget of what certain outlets audiences are going to and you can speak the same language and understand what they're going to accomplish, it's really helpful” – including in securing the C-suite’s attention.
“The insights are getting us in the door,” reports Sklar, “but it still takes an idea to sustain that relationship and the invitation.”
As communicators, “the easiest way to get yourself disinvited from conversations in the C-suite is to say, ‘I have all this data, all these KPIs’ and insert all this marketing jargon that nobody understands,” advises Ernst-Kahn. What the C-suite really cares about is “what you're doing with that, how you translate it into what it means for them, and what it means for the organization, the business and the bottom line.”
The business impact
At the end of the day, when data helps comms facilitate a needle-moving decision, that’s the Holy Grail.
Merven knows this firsthand, as her team is using data about customer sentiment to influence product offerings and strategy. Inspire Brands “recently brought back a product at Buffalo Wild Wings, one of our sauces, purely because the data from social listening was telling us that people were begging for it,” she shares.
Of course, with more data and consumer feedback available 24-7-365, brands face a constant reality of negativity on social channels that can easily distract a brand from its messaging and strategy.
The Clinton Foundation certainly knows about this. As a result, says Ernst-Kahn, her team “leans on new tools to help weed out that type of hate speech.”
And those tools are especially helpful from an internal communications perspective.
“There are different strategies for different platforms,” counsels Wolford. “On a platform such as Reddit, it can help inform what you should do internally for your employees and identify what those pain points are so that you can act upon them.”
To avoid negativity as best as possible, “it is important for all brands to truly consider where they have credibility,” advises Durham. “You might care about a topic or an issue, but you must make sure you have permission to enter that room.”
While these platforms can be an excellent resource, “none of the [social] networks represent the real world in a meaningful way,” notes Quigley. X offers a small passionate sample. Reddit offers topic-specific information. Facebook [is likely] the best overall sampling.
That’s why it’s essential to contextualize the data and understand that what “appears as a spike, when you double click on it, doesn't represent a real groundswell,” he concludes.