US CEO Lisa Osborne Ross exits Edelman

Her official exit comes weeks after she took a leave of absence.

WASHINGTON: Edelman U.S. CEO and chair of its Sector Specialty Agency Network Lisa Osborne Ross is leaving the firm, she said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, weeks after she took a leave of absence.

An Edelman spokesperson confirmed Osborne Ross’ departure.

“We thank her for her contributions to the firm for nearly six years and wish her well in her future endeavors,” an Edelman spokesperson said.

Matthew Harrington, global president and COO, will serve as acting CEO for the U.S. on an interim basis as Edelman begins a search for a new head of its U.S. business.

“In a note I shared with my colleagues this morning, I said just how proud I am of all that we’ve accomplished in our almost six years together,” Osborne Ross wrote on LinkedIn. “I thanked them for their partnership and confidence, and wished everyone the very best in work but especially in life.”

Edelman hired Osborne Ross in 2017, she stepped into the U.S. CEO role in April 2021. Before joining Edelman, she was MD of APCO Worldwide’s Washington, DC, office and worked at Ogilvy and in the Clinton administration.

Osborne Ross has been named to PRWeek’s Power List several times and was a PRWeek Women of Distinction honoree in 2020.

Osborne Ross is the latest senior departure from the world’s largest PR firm by revenue. This week, Weber Shandwick named Edeman’s Jordan Rittenberry as president of Weber Shandwick West and North America tech practice lead. Rittenberry, a 17-year Edelman veteran, most recently served as GM of Edelman’s Bay Area office and a global client lead in the technology sector.

U.S. COO and global vice chairman of corporate affairs Dave Samson retired in September. Samson took on the role of U.S. COO in January when Jim O’Leary left to become North America CEO at rival Weber Shandwick.

Artist and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams has also left Mighty Dream, the creative advocacy agency he partnered with Edelman and United Entertainment Group to launch one year ago. Williams served as co-chair and cofounder of the agency alongside Osborne Ross.

Edelman reported a revenue increase of 10% to $1.07 billion globally and 14% increase to $703 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. In 2022, the firm became the first PR agency to pass the $1 billion revenue mark as it celebrated its 70th anniversary.

In late June, the agency laid off 4% of its global workforce, or about 240 employees.