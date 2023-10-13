Remembering the people of color that PR left out

Get familiar with figures such as Joseph Baker, founder of the first Black-owned PR firm and Inez Kaiser, the first Black woman to open her own PR firm.

CHICAGO: Dan Edelman, Ivy Lee, Betsy Plant — studied PR pros may recognize a few of these names from their textbooks.

While these figures are all important parts of the PR industry’s history, they aren’t the only ones who have made significant contributions to it. Yet, their stories dominate history books and overshadow lesser-known people of color who have also helped to shape the industry today.

On day two of PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference in Chicago on Thursday, four expert communicators from a diverse set of backgrounds put a spotlight on some of these figures.

The panel began with a quick introduction to these PR trailblazers including Inez Kaiser, the first Black woman to open her own PR firm, Lynne Choi Uyeda, the first Asian woman to open her own firm, Joseph Baker, founder of the first Black-owned firm and Fernando Oaxaca, the first Hispanic PR firm owner.

Despite these landmark accomplishments, these names are rarely mentioned. Because PR programs almost exclusively teach a narrow slice of history, Shelley Specter, founder and director of the Museum of PR, realized back in 2016 that the museum had been curated without considering marginalized pros from the past.

“By 2017, we held our first Black PR history event in New York in February,” she said. “We’ve been holding events about diverse groups ever since.”

Many of these pioneers have influenced the executive communicators of today. For Jose Villa, president of Sensis, these historic figures served as mentors who encouraged him to enter the industry.

“There are a lot of people that are often not mentioned who really built this industry and I was lucky enough to have them as mentors, clients and people to help me with my business,” he said.

With most of her internships being at tech companies in Singapore while getting her education in the U.S., Patricia Ratulangi, VP of global communications, diversity and inclusion at Nielsen, felt uniquely seen in the early stages of her career. But when it came to who she learned about in class, she rarely saw Asian faces.

Jon Iwata, former chief brand officer at IBM, served as an early inspiration, not for his work in any single region, but for his ability to reach across borders globally.

“He knew that you can’t just speak to the U.S. audience,” Ratulangi said. “You have to reach out beyond your borders and your bubble.”

Ratulangi then began to notice other pioneers at Neilsen who were capable of making similar connections across age and racial differences.

By shining a light on diverse practitioners of the past, upcoming PR pros have an easier time seeing themselves fit in, Spector concluded.

“Imagine if you're a young Black woman reading only about [white men] in your textbook, which is still the way that textbooks read," Spector said. "How are you going to feel like 'this is an industry for me?' But when you put in the textbook the story of how Inez Kaiser broke through...you're inspired and motivated and you say 'I can do this as well.'"