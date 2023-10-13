PRDecoded: Day two highlights

The day began with an opening keynote with March for Our Lives and Leaders We Deserve cofounder David Hogg.

The second and final day of PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference took place in Chicago on Thursday. Here are some of the highlights from day two

The voice of change

March for Our Lives and Leaders We Deserve cofounder David Hogg is bringing a new generation of leaders into politics. Not just involved in political topics or campaigns, but leading the charge as politicians themselves.

He credits communication as key to his team’s success in enacting real change in their efforts. And while an organization backed by Gen-Zers uses its social presence and communication to followers to its advantage, Hogg doesn’t believe companies or brands’ social stances matter as much as the force of legislation to legally require it.

“I don't think it would have mattered how many progressive CEOs we have,” he said. “I don't think it would have ever had the same effect as just creating that law and saying it doesn't matter how good of a person you are, how good of a company you want to be, regardless, you all are going to have to play by the same rules.”

Social media isn’t the only direct way to reach Americans. Before stepping off stage, Hogg asked the communicators present to partner with his organizations to continue to create impactful PSAs, such as March for Our Lives’ Generation Lockdown, that counters the propaganda from industry leaders such as the NRA, through storytelling.

Culture called, and McDonald’s answered

Keeping up with the latest Gen Z social media trend isn’t easy, but by marrying marketing and comms, McDonald’s has been able to both contribute to and lead cultural conversations.

When McDonald’s has time to prepare, it can create one of the biggest social media trends of the year with Grimace’s birthday and its accompanying milkshake. The campaign’s hashtag received 4 billion views, said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. marketing, brand, content and culture at McDonald’s.

But when it doesn’t have time to lead the dance, like when singer Taylor Swift made waves for eating nuggets with “seemingly ranch” at a Chiefs game, McDonald’s relies on its agency partner Golin to get in on the conversation quickly.

McDonald’s also took a Brooklyn restaurant back to the 1980s to coincide with its appearance in the second season of Loki. By leaning into that fandom, the brand was able to reach a more general audience than it targeted

“It ended up being a really great example of sometimes, you need to go deep with the fandom,” said Molly McKenna Jandrain, senior director of brand communications at McDonald’s. “It was a learning for us that that niche focus allowed us to get some broad scale, too.

62.6 million and counting: A demographic you must reach



The U.S. Latino population reached $3.2 trillion in economic output in 2021, according to a September report from the Latino Donor Collaborative. Yet, comms leaders still aren’t seeing brands invest in the rapidly growing demographic, according to Hispanic PR pros.

Latinos are largely stereotyped as cleaners, construction workers and farmers, leading brands to misunderstand and underinvest in those who work in skilled labor, chief of staff at Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Marcela Cartagena said.

A lack of Latinos on PR and comms teams leads brands to only occasionally dip their toes in marketing to the demographic, which can come across as inauthentic or opportunistic, SVP of policy and communications at the Hispanic Federation Jessica Orozco Guttlein added.

“We know what people are parachuting in, using us and will leave,” Guttlein said. “We also know who’s been there. It’s about being on the ground, investing in our community-based organizations and being trusted within our community. That’s with developing partnerships on the ground with local businesses, nonprofits and local governments.”

Beyond pledges and progress: The personalization of purpose in 2023

To move brand purpose beyond a simple pledge, brands and their agency partners must recognize consumers’ increasing demand for accountability, according to panelists from the conference.

People expect brands to use their influence to help solve societal problems — and they’re turning away from those who don’t, said Linda Descano, chartered financial analyst and EVP at Havas Red.

Descano said that, when brands are drafting purpose statements, they must first examine whether it truly resonates with their many stakeholders, such as employees, community partners and agencies.

She urged the audience to always “say what you mean, and mean what you say,” regarding purpose, as consumers will lose faith in companies that can’t demonstrate how they’re following through with their commitments.

“Be prepared because everyone is watching … Everyone wants to know, ‘What did you really do?’” Descano said.

Necessary risk: Why you can’t afford to be exclusive, homogenous or pandering with opportunities

Adtalem Global Education SVP, chief communications and corporate affairs officer Blake Simpson has not had a traditional career path. She knows this, she values it and she uses it in the way she builds and runs her teams

Simpson has held leadership roles at Fetch Rewards, Under Armour, CKE Restaurants, Gap and Old Navy, originally starting her pursuits as a journalist at NBC News — where she thought she’d spend the entirety of her career. Instead, she decided to “blow up” her blueprint and do something different.

To the untrained eye, her resume reads chaotic. But to her, the diversification of experience and background is what make untraditional candidates like her the ideal person to shake things up and address the blind spots someone typically in that role would normally miss

Diversity, for all companies, is a necessary risk, she said.

“I've set my sights throughout my career on building teams that are very diverse, and I'm very proud of having diverse teams in general, but I'm not just talking about gender, race, sexual orientation,” Simpson said. “We're really talking about diverse backgrounds and skills, diverse approaches to work, diverse ways of thinking about how to get from point A to point B and really mixing all of that together.

A new playbook: How to talk about ESG, minimize backlash and grow favorability

ESG (environmental, social and governance) is dead, but the idea behind the acronym isn’t, argued Maslansky + Partners VP Will Howard

Maslansky + Partners conducted over 7,000 surveys, including nine focus groups of ESG skeptics, to help clients refine their ESG communications amid criticism from both sides of the political aisle during campaign season.

The New York-based comms consultancy determined that simply using different words and rejecting niche, empty phrases can help reduce controversy — as people fear terms they don’t know, and critics capitalize on what people don’t understand.

“It’s not what you say that matters, it’s what people hear,” Howard said, adding that he recommends clients to adopt the term “responsible business” in place of ESG.

Culture of success

Southwest Airlines’ SVP of culture and communications Whitney Eichinger said the airline has, excluding pilots, always “hired for attitude and trained for skill,” a philosophy established by the company’s late founder Herb Keheller.

The airline leaned into that creed when travel demand surged after COVID-19, ensuring they brought on board the right people. Southwest hired 18,000 new employees last year and is on track to hit the same figure in 2023, Eichinger said.

“You want [prospective] employees to know, ‘we’re a great time [and] have good pay…but we also expect a lot from our employees in return,’” she said.

Southwest needed to make some tweaks to its onboarding process to support its thousands of new frontline employees, many of whom were showing up to work confused about which hours they were supposed to be working, according to Eichinger.

The airline has leaned into in-person events in response, including its rallies, which provide Southwest employees an opportunity to hear from senior leaders and spend time with their colleagues in a fun, festive environment.

How does purpose thrive in a push-back world?

When Porter Novelli president Conroy Boxhill asked a room full of communicators how many have heard the term “anti-woke,” nearly every hand shot up

He and Sandy Skees, EVP and global lead of purpose and impact at Porter Novelli, led a discussion on how to create value for stakeholders and avoid capitulating to demands that brands stay out of social issues

The brands with the best chance of existing years down the line will be able to communicate the “greater good” they contribute to the world, including their contributions to becoming a more diverse company that tackles social justice issues

“We are going to get to a place where if you know your environmental impact and your social impact and you tie it into your financial and business story, you’ll be here for the long haul,” Skees said. “All the younger generations are expecting companies to be able to understand, express and communicate the multi-dimensional, interconnected web that company exists in."

Influencing for the next generation

Ben Trockman and Carlos Terrazas never asked to become the “disability guy” for their respective organizations. But that is exactly who they became after they both sustained injuries in separate accidents when they were younger that left them wheelchair bound.

Terrazas, the first ever disability inclusion manager at McDonald's Corporation and Trockman, a Project Manager for Change for Balance, where he crafts creative communications in the realm of disability inclusion, shared their stories.

Trockman noted that he and Terrazas have realized they were given the opportunity to make an impact on communities and people’s lives in unexpected ways. He added that authentic representation is important for any organization.

“Every organization and community needs their disability guy because that is how we start making waves,” Trockman said. “Don't back down, have purpose in mind and go for it.

Strategic leadership redefined: The role of communications in the C-suite in 2024

Communicators have a unique view of what is the multi stakeholder perspective, Papa John's International chief corporate affairs officer Madeline Chadwick said, which is why there’s a shift to integrate all of the roles of a communicator with those of business under the corporate affairs umbrella.

“My job is to coach them and consistently help them connect the dots so they can be more holistic thinkers because pretty much everything we communicate matters to almost every stakeholder,” she said.

Following COVID-19 and the social reckoning in 2020 with George Floyd, communicators have been pushed to listen to people on the frontlines, associates and management, The Kroger Co. chief communications, advocacy and sustainability officer Keith Dailey said.

The shift has also brought about an awakening where there is an expectation that if you work for a company, that company reflects your values. The consistency of those values, and stances plays an important role in maintaining trust, Edelman managing director of U.S. social issues engagement Andrea Hagelgans said

Hagelgans referenced the current situation in Israel as an example of having a consistent response. Since the country declared war on Hamas Saturday, Hagelgans said she’s been consulting with companies who’ve received questions from vested stakeholders located in Israel, asking why the company has not said anything. While the company may not have a global presence, their decision to make a statement during the invasion of Ukraine encourages similar stances in the future.

“Those are very real, thoughtful questions,” she said. “What employees expect is consistency and so now companies are having to figure out how to navigate that.

Who will save society? And why it matters

Charitable donations have gone down in the U.S. overall, but organizations still need funding to tackle social issues

Regina Blye, chief program and policy officer of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Fernando Machado, CMO of plant-based food company NotCo, chatted about the support their organizations need

Blye opened up about broadening conversations surrounding inclusion to make sure as many people as possible are represented on advisory councils with the foundation’s business partners

“We’re broadening conversations and opening up minds to say that we can be part of that conversation,” she said. “Everybody’s like ‘we need a seat at the table.’ Let me help you pull together that menu that has all the tasty things that everybody can be involved in.

Hidden history of PR

Dan Edelman, Ivy Lee, Betsy Plant — studied PR pros may recognize a few of these names from their textbooks

While these figures are all important parts of the industry’s history, they aren’t the only ones who have made significant contributions to it. Yet, their stories dominate history books and overshadow lesser-known people of color who have also helped to shape the industry today

Four expert communicators from a diverse set of backgrounds put a spotlight on some of these figures.

"Imagine if you're a young Black woman reading only about [white men] in your textbook, which is still the way that textbooks read," said Shelley Spector, founder and director of the Museum of PR. "How are you going to feel like 'this is an industry for me?' But when you put in the textbook the story of how Inez Kaiser broke through...you're inspired and motivated and you say 'I can do this as well.'"

When brand purpose goes bad

Brands might be able to put their hands up and apologize amidst a regular crisis, but a simple “sorry” won’t suffice when it comes to a purpose-related issue, according to BCW EVP and Chicago corporate affairs lead Matt Coldagelli.

“If you find yourself backpedaling on purpose, you’re backpedaling into quicksand,” he said. “If you turn your back on the group you’re out there supporting, that’s pulling the rug out from under them. And if you say, ‘we actually just didn’t understand how much this would bother people,’ that’s telling that stakeholder group, ‘we actually didn’t understand you.’

A powerful perspective: PR’s continuing evolution

The past few years have spurred incredible transformation in and unprecedented respect for the communications function. A panel featuring the industry elite – including 2023 PRWeek Power List honorees – discussed how comms departments will need to handle various issues in the future.

“There will be more demands placed on companies worldwide; more expectations from our customers, consumers and associates that we will make the world a better place and we will make decisions that won’t please 100% of the people 100% of the time, but they are the right things to be doing for society and fo the planet,” said panelist Kristen Campos, VP of corporate affairs for Mars Food North America. “We need to continue to evolve, be vocal and be a bull in a China shop at times and not always take the popular stand to do things that may seem really different."