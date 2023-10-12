Edelman’s Jordan Rittenberry named Weber Shandwick West president

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named Edeman’s Jordan Rittenberry as president of Weber Shandwick West and North America tech practice lead.

Rittenberry is set to start in the newly created role on December 1. He will oversee Weber Shandwick’s Western region, including the Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles offices, as well as the Interpublic Group agency’s North America technology practice. It is the first time that one person has held both positions at the firm.

Will Ludlam was previously the president of Weber Shandwick West. He left the firm last month.

“Weber is really strong in terms of brand, and I am looking forward to helping build and scale a lot of the tech expertise given my background across North America as well as a lot of my corporate background,” said Rittenberry. “I am looking forward to getting in, meeting the teams and continuing to build the business from a team and client perspective.”

Rittenberry, a 17-year Edelman veteran, most recently served as GM of Edelman’s Bay Area office and a global client lead in the technology sector. He is leaving that role at the end of October; Rittenberry’s replacement has not been named.

An Edelman spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on his departure.

Rittenberry previously served as Edelman’s chairman of the Middle East and Africa.

Weber has also named Michael Wehman as president of Weber Shandwick New York, an expansion of his previous role as GM of the office. Wehman reports to Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O’Leary.

Rittenberry’s appointment is the latest in a string of Edelman execs who have joined Weber over the past year. North America CEO Jim O’Leary was Edelman U.S. COO; Weber also hired Sheila Mulligan, previously MD of Edelman’s U.S. corporate brand and reputation practice, as Central region president.

Weber posted 5% revenue growth last year to $915.6 million, including 5% growth in the U.S. to $546 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.