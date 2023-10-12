Why brands need to reach the rapidly growing Latino market

Latino PR pros discuss how to engage with their culture in an authentic, effective way.

CHICAGO: Despite the U.S. Latino population reaching $3.2 trillion in economic output in 2021, according to a September report from the Latino Donor Collaborative, comms leaders still aren’t seeing brands invest in the rapidly growing demographic.

Four Latino PR pros took to the stage at PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference in Chicago on Wednesday to elucidate just how important it is for brands and agencies to start taking the population seriously — both externally as consumers and internally as employees.

Despite their sizable purchasing power, Latino consumers are largely overlooked, according to the panelists.

Latinos are largely stereotyped as cleaners, construction workers and farmers, leading brands to misunderstand and underinvest in those who work in skilled labor, chief of staff at Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Marcela Cartagena said.

(L-R: Diaz, Cartagena; Photo credit: Tori Soper).

A lack of Latinos on PR and comms teams leads brands to only occasionally dip their toes in marketing to the demographic, which can come across as inauthentic or opportunistic, SVP of policy and communications at the Hispanic Federation Jessica Orozco Guttlein added.

“We know what people are parachuting in, using us and will leave,” Guttlein said. “We also know who’s been there. It’s about being on the ground, investing in our community-based organizations and being trusted within our community. That’s with developing partnerships on the ground with local businesses, nonprofits and local governments.”

The U.S. Latino population mainly consists of young consumers, according to EVP, corporate communications at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Alfredo Richard. The population offers a massive group for brands to reach that many are overlooking.

“Latinos are transforming every aspect of our society, our economy and our politics,” Richard said. “We’re trendsetters. From a marketing and comms perspective, it’s really important to dig into that.”

But tapping into a young consumer base is tough when so few Fortune 500 companies have Latino leadership that understands the culture they’re utilizing, Richard added.

Latinos are the least-represented demographic in the boardroom, according to a report from the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

The Hispanic community itself is diverse in many ways, but the unifying factor among many is a shared language. The simplicity in using that language in messaging, campaigns and internal and external partnerships is important to capture the attention of the Hispanic audience.

At the beginning of the year, Hyundai tested its first bilingual campaign. Earlier this week, it released a second video promo with its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency Lopez Negrete Communications, setting the stage during Hispanic Heritage Month for how brands can target and reach a demographic.

Leading up to next year’s presidential election, combating misinformation in Latino households and disinformation on social media platforms, namely X, formerly known as Twitter will play a major role in reaching a community already plagued with distrust.

As a constant presence on televisions in Latino households, Richard credited Telemundo's commitment to “tell it like it is” with trustworthy news and partnerships with WhatsApp, a popular platform for the community.

Looking ahead to the future generation of Hispanic PR practitioners, Cartagena and Guttlein emphasized the need to embrace mentors, sponsors and internships throughout their work. Richard added that the upcoming generation should be confident and own their opportunities.

“Behave and act like you belong,” he said. “Because that seat at the table is yours.”