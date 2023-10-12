David Hogg on how effective communication leads to monumental changes

The Leaders We Deserve cofounder spoke at PRWeek’s annual conference about effecting change through legislation, young people in politics, the NRA and social media.

CHICAGO: The greatest asset young people have is that they’re “really stupid sometimes,” March for Our Lives and Leaders We Deserve cofounder David Hogg said on day two of PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference in Chicago on Thursday.

In the day’s opening keynote, Hogg elaborated on his statement, explaining he didn’t mean young people are stupid in a way that’s naive, but in that they do not accept the status quo, simply because they don’t know the status quo.

“The only thing that we accepted was that we should have a government that actually works for us and protects us,” Hogg said, reflecting on the creation of the March for Our Lives movement.

Hogg and other survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting in Parkland, Florida, created the movement to combat real change in their community. Since its founding, the group has passed 100 gun laws at the state level and the first federal gun law in 30 years — and they’re not done yet.

Hogg’s new venture, Leaders We Deserve, is looking to bring a new generation of leaders into politics to charge the fight for legislative evolution, not just on the outside with marches, protests and social media campaigns, but on the inside too.

Young people that start in politics at an early age cultivate experience and relationships that allow them to effect real change in legislation, Hogg said.

“Unfortunately, we've been let down by a lot of people in power right now,” he said. “It's going to take bringing our generation that has gone through school shooter drills into office that understands not in a bipartisan way, how unacceptable it is that we're letting our students and our children be on the frontlines of this war that is happening in our classrooms by our severely under regulated militia.”

Hogg, the PRWeek 2019 Communicator of the Year, called on the leaders of companies, brands and agencies in the room to support efforts and issues important to the next generation of leaders, specifically fighting against organizations such as the National Rifle Association (NRA) that are “masterful communicators” flipping the narrative on the reality of violence in America.

What the NRA and right wing understands a lot more than liberals do is statistics do not change people's minds — stories do, Hogg said. And stories, either good or bad, true or misinformed, deliberately or by accident, are told by companies.

Hogg asked Aflac CEO Dan Amos on day one of the PRDecoded Purpose+ conference what role the insurance industry could play in reducing gun deaths amid a rising level of gun violence in the U.S. While the response from Amos — “I just don’t go there” — didn’t meet the expectation Hogg would have hoped for, acknowledging the financial and human cost of gun violence, he doesn’t feel that a brand’s verbal stance matters as much as legislation that holds them accountable.

“I don't think it would have mattered how many progressive CEOs we have,” Hogg said. “I don't think it would have ever had the same effect as just creating that law and saying it doesn't matter how good of a person you are, or how good of a company you want to be. Regardless, you all are going to have to play by the same rules.”

In terms of how an organization chooses to voice their opinions on issues, the social media landscape has become less certain. A Gen-Zer himself with millions of followers through his platforms on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, he credits Instagram Reels as an effective channel, but says the future of media is in an evolutionary stage.

“We're in one of those moments right now with social media and content moderation, with AI and all these other things, where I don't really know where it's gonna end up, because I don't think it's just Instagram [or] just Twitter [or] just TikTok,” Hogg said. “It's really evolving right now so fast that I can't really tell you what the best place to put it is.”

Social media isn’t the only direct way to reach Americans. Before stepping off stage, Hogg asked the communicators present to partner with his organizations to continue to create impactful PSAs, such as March for Our Lives’ Generation Lockdown, that counters the propaganda from industry leaders such as the NRA, through storytelling.

“We have had monumental changes and it's because of one thing in particular — our communication,” Hogg said. In his efforts alongside his peers, he hopes to continue on the path of effective change through effective communication.