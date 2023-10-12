Stagwell’s PRophet teams with EZ Newswire

NEW YORK: Generative and predictive artificial intelligence software-as-a-service platform PRophet has inked a strategic partnership with EZ Newswire.

With this partnership, PRophet users will have access to EZ Newswire’s news distribution service. EZ Newswire will be integrated as PRophet’s preferred newswire for all customers, offering them the option to use the tool to generate press releases on their behalf and distribute them to their network.

By combining PRophet’s capabilities with EZ Newswire’s features and reach, the two companies hope to make it easier for users to create and share content with audiences.

“I’m incredibly excited about our partnership with EZ Newswire, which reflects our continued commitment to revolutionizing the PR landscape with new and exciting technologies,” said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, via email. “Together we’re setting a new standard for accessible and affordable news release distribution for our PRO monthly customers.”

EZ Newswire exited stealth mode last spring, helping brands share their news with targeted media. The platform’s founder and CEO, Neel Shah, is a member of PRWeek’s Dashboard 25 class of 2023.

This partnership marks the latest in a series of developments for PRophet, which released a generative multi-pitch feature and biography generator over the summer and inked a partnership with B2B digital marketing and publishing services provider Multiview last month.

PRophet’s Taylor is a generative AI writing tool that helps users quickly create content. Combined, its features allow users to generate, analyze and test content, using AI to predict media interest and sentiment.