How Domino’s is working with Gen Z to implement sustainable practices

CHICAGO: How does Gen Z define sustainability?

Riley, a 15-year-old from Florida, answered that question on a panel at PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference in Chicago on Wednesday.

“Sustainability means being able to continue doing something as a company, like farming, without harming the earth,” he said. “Sustainable means to keep something going. So as a company, if you can keep doing something and it doesn't hurt the earth at all, that is what sustainability is.”

Riley is also a member of GENYOUth’s Youth Council. Another panelist, GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim, explained that the national public charity’s mission is to ensure students thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives.

“We know Gen Z is defining health and wellness not only by the vitamins and minerals that are in those foods, but also looking at the entire supply chain and how that food is produced, how they care for the animals on the farm, the water and the land,” said Krautheim.

GENYOUth uses the voices of younger consumers to inform its thinking so it is relevant and putting forth meaningful programs that are going to make a difference in the lives of students.

“Our students tell us, ‘If it’s about it, don’t do it without us,’” Krautheim said. “That is how we try to live and demonstrate each day.”

Domino’s works with GENYOUth, challenging students in the program with projects that give the chain insights into sustainable practices. Kris Holley, Domino’s director of strategic sales and global marketing, noted companies that don’t listen to the younger generation are “not relevant.”

Holley said that Domino’s wanted to understand what sustainability means to students and what they think about when they hear that word, especially about food. Domino’s works with the National School Lunch Program, selling pizzas to schools, so it is important to the company that students understand the nutrition of school lunch.

“We brought students in and they listened to a farmer and someone on our team who makes the pizza,” said Holley. “[GENYOUth students] had to come up with ways to inform and educate their peers around sustainability and food.”

Domino’s uses what the students come up with in schools to talk to school nutrition directors and Domino’s staffers and change the way the company interacts day-to-day.

Riley was the leader of a winning Gen Z team as part of GENYOUth’s AdVenture Capital program in partnership with Domino’s. He implemented an informative magazine about sustainability in his community.

Riley said his idea was inspired by the fact that people connect through stories.

“So we took the stories of people from around the community using sustainable farming practices,” he said. The result? Now kids care about where their food comes from and how it got to their plate, Riley said. He added that he personally makes sure to put his money where his mouth is when he is shopping.

“If I know a brand supports sustainability, I am much more likely to buy from them because I know it benefits a lot of people,” he said.