PRDecoded: Day one highlights

Panels on leading with purpose, AI’s reputational threats and engaging Gen Z in sustainability featured on day one of PRDecoded.

PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference kicked off in Chicago on Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights from day one.

Opening keynote: Lead with purpose

When Aflac chairman and CEO Dan Amos initially told people that a duck who quacks “Aflac” was going to be the insurance company’s mascot, there was dead silence in the room.

“I realized right there not to tell anybody I bet my entire life on a damn duck,” he said.

The infamous duck has become a staple for the brand and its charity the Aflac Cancer Center in Atlanta, a cause the brand chose to specifically support — in good economic times and bad — over 27 years ago.

But when the panel opened up to questions from the audience, March for Our Lives and Leaders We Deserve cofounder David Hogg asked Amos, per the role of brands taking a firm stance on issues, what role the insurance industry could play in reducing gun deaths amid a rising level of gun violence in the U.S.

Noting that he would have never received that question 20 or even 15 years ago, Amos said he errs on the side of caution when it comes to political issues.

“I just don’t go there,” he said.

Interactive Icebreaker

Jon Harris, EVP, chief communications and networking officer at Conagra Brands, led an interactive discussion on how brands and their comms experts can prepare for this shift in responsibility.

“The breadth of these responsibilities puts me and my team…at the epicenter of many critical topics that impact how our company creates value for stakeholders and how our programs, actions, results and brands are all perceived,” Harris said.

He continued on, stating that PR pros must earn their credibility as counselors by mastering not just communications but their respective industries and by offering fellow execs an informed perspective on the implications of business decisions.

Cognitive AI: Dismantling weaponized information and reputational threats

Cognitive artificial intelligence can promote and protect organizations and brands against weaponized information, according to panelists from the conference.

The technology — which mimics human behavior and thinking — has benefits over traditional social listening tools because it’s more predictive, helping assess the potential virality of weaponized information and whether it will resonate with various stakeholders, said Chad Latz, chief innovation officer at BCW.

“Often the best defense is a good offense,” added Zach Schwitzky, cofounder and CEO of information defense technology company Limbik, which recently inked an exclusive global partnership with BCW.

AI: A call to action

Ideation is where PR professionals should be focusing their initial efforts with artificial intelligence, according to Raime Merriman, VP of product marketing at Notified.

“It can help you not only generate ideas, it can help you refine ideas you already have,” Merriman said, adding that you could ask an AI chatbot for the pros and cons of a potential business plan or idea.

But Notified chief revenue officer Dan Lotzof urged the audience to first be clear on their company’s policies before experimenting with the technology, noting that feeding AI confidential information is essentially the same as posting it openly online.

He encouraged comms practitioners to have AI tools open and on-hand as part of their daily life, helping them naturally recognize the technology’s potential uses instead of retroactively trying to figure it all out.

Engaging Gen Z in sustainability

Riley, a 15-year-old from Florida, defined sustainability as “being able to continue doing something as a company, like farming, without harming the earth.”

Riley is also a member of a Youth Council for GENYOUth, a national public charity that aims to ensure students thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives.

Riley was the leader of a winning Gen Z team as part of GENYOUth’s AdVenture Capital program in partnership with Domino’s. Kris Holley, Domino’s director of strategic sales and global marketing, shared how listening to younger generations about their views on sustainability helps the company stay relevant.

The changing shape of corporate affairs in the C-suite

Diversity and measurement are shaping the future of corporate affairs, according to Weber Shandwick senior adviser Ashley Étienne and Applecart co-CEO Matt Kalmans.

Étienne, who previously served as deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and communications director to Vice President Kamala Harris, called out lack of diversity at the C-suite level and asked company leaders to be creative and open minded about the range of people at the table advising them.

“You need an asset of someone with a very diverse set of experiences,” she said. “For me, it's the diversity of the table that needs to change. You've got to bring different people with different perspectives to the table.”

In the wake of innovations like AI, typical communications practices are also in need of an update according to Kalmans. Most of the measurement tools that currently exist are designed for measuring broad public opinion, polling and social listening that showcase metrics geared towards impressions and clicks.

Clients and company leaders are no longer satisfied with metrics that don’t move the needle on the likelihood of a proxy fight or regulatory issue, he said.

Sustainable fashion: good from every angle

Lee Price, director of global communications at footwear and apparel company Allbirds, said that PR practitioners and the brands they represent are sometimes “held back” in their sustainability storytelling by fear of public backlash and accusations of greenwashing.

He said that Allbirds has earned consumer credibility by accepting that creating sustainable, climate-friendly products is “not a sprint finish,” but a “relay race,” and by continuing to show up consistently and authentically.

When Allbirds unveiled its net-zero carbon shoes earlier this year, Price said the company got into conversations with “all the leading brands,” during which they revealed a vast amount of “amazing work” going on behind the scenes.

“I would continuously say to my comms equivalent, ‘Why aren’t you talking about this? This is fantastic.’ And it’s the fear of sharing something that’s not quite perfect … I think that’s damaging. If some of these household names share their progress, that would inspire consumers and other brands to do the same,” Price said.