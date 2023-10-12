Don’t fear backlash in sustainability storytelling — embrace it

Comms leaders from major apparel brands such as Allbirds and Patagonia discuss how companies are being “held back” by fear of sustainability criticism.

CHICAGO: Those communicating about sustainability and climate initiatives must embrace and learn from inevitable criticism, according to communications executives from Allbirds and Patagonia speaking at PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference in Chicago on Wednesday.

Lee Price, director of global communications at footwear and apparel company Allbirds, said that PR practitioners and the brands they represent are sometimes “held back” in their sustainability storytelling by fear of public backlash and accusations of greenwashing.

He said that Allbirds has earned consumer credibility by accepting that creating sustainable, climate-friendly products is “not a sprint finish,” but a “relay race,” and by continuing to show up consistently and authentically.

When Allbirds unveiled its net-zero carbon shoes earlier this year, Price said the company got into conversations with “all the leading brands,” during which they revealed a vast amount of “amazing work” going on behind the scenes.

“I would continuously say to my comms equivalent, ‘Why aren’t you talking about this? This is fantastic.’ And it’s the fear of sharing something that’s not quite perfect … I think that’s damaging. If some of these household names share their progress, that would inspire consumers and other brands to do the same,” Price said.

He added that nobody is perfect.

“We have to lean into the imperfections and address them,” Price said, explaining that criticism can also show companies where they next need to focus their efforts.

J.J. Huggins, PR and communications manager at Patagonia, echoed Price’s sentiment. He said that his company draws the ire of many activists across the world, and that “the more you do, the more you get a target on your back.”

Huggins said that Patagonia has joined initiatives such as Science Based Targets (SBTi), which has provided a solid framework for reaching net zero and reducing emissions, and helped hold the company accountable as its data can be audited by third-party groups.

The outdoor apparel company has also flexed its “public policy muscle” to advocate for climate disclosure laws, such as the first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in California, requiring about 5,000 companies to report greenhouse gas pollution levels and other indiscreet emissions.

“We do a lot of work on our own, but, at this point, we need the government to start mandating that other companies do this work too and hold everyone to the same standard,” Huggins said.

Reflecting on Climate Week NYC in September, Huggins urged his fellow communicators to support the media in detailing climate and sustainability matters — particularly as the industry grows rife with misinformation.

Patagonia has made its supply chain workers available to reporters to help inform them on a variety of topics, said Huggins.

“We’re working to make [them and initiatives such as the SBTi] accessible to journalists, who will then tell those stories to the public. And there’s a real opportunity for communicators to help do that,” he said.