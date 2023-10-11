How PR pros can prepare for the C-suite and even the CEO chair

Jon Harris, EVP, chief communications and networking officer at Conagra Brands, led a discussion on how communicators can prepare for more responsibility at PRDecoded.

CHICAGO: As PR pros take on responsibilities spanning sustainability, marketing, government affairs and investor relations, the argument for communicators rising through the ranks into the C-suite, and even the CEO role, is stronger than ever.

At PRWeek’s PRDecoded Purpose+ conference on Wednesday in Chicago, Jon Harris, EVP, chief communications and networking officer at Conagra Brands, led a discussion on how brands and their comms execs can prepare for this shift.

“The breadth of these responsibilities puts me and my team…at the epicenter of many critical topics that impact how our company creates value for stakeholders and how our programs, actions, results and brands are all perceived,” he said.

Harris said PR pros must earn credibility as counselors by mastering not just communications but their respective industries and by offering fellow execs an informed perspective on the implications of business decisions.

“I see myself as more of a consigliere or counselor to my CEO than I do a communications professional,” he said. “I still do communications, but my goal is to learn as much about the business as possible so I can be a true business partner in every sense of the word.”

Harris opened the floor to the audience to discuss three topics in small groups. They were first asked to talk about how companies can create a flexible work environment while also encouraging in-person interactions, a balance that’s a struggle for many businesses.

Early this month, Publicis faced scrutiny over its decision to mandate in-office attendance on Mondays and eliminate consecutive at-home work days beginning on January 1.

Finding the right balance of in-person and remote work will be critical for Gen Z workers, who tend to value flexibility, but not an entirely remote work environment, more than other generations. Gen Z members of the audience echoed their need to bond with coworkers through in-person interactions, and more senior communicators recognized the need to provide flexibility to attract talent.

Audience members also shared the generational differences they’ve noticed between their coworkers when working remotely.

“What I notice in our work…the younger people on the board are able to work together, even if they’ve never met in person,” said David Hogg, a member of gun control organization March for Our Lives. “The older people, if they have not met in person, they do not like each other.”

The discussion veered to how comms pros create shareholder value, which structures best support this and, finally, how communications executives can transition to C-suite roles.

Some groups said PR pros need to lean into their value as advisers who can guide execs toward making coherent business decisions. Despite acknowledging that many young communicators fear C-suite members who don’t understand their work, some voiced a need for forging relationships with CFOs and CEOs. Groups also said PR pros can display their CEO potential by exercising ethical decision-making in crisis comms.

“I think a lot of times, when I was younger in my career, I was very intimidated,” Harris said. “I was really scared and nervous, and I think that’s only natural, but they say ‘life begins outside of your comfort zone.’”