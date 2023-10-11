Eight in 10 PR, advertising pros support unions: survey

WASHINGTON: More than eight in 10 (84%) PR and advertising professionals support having a union at their workplace, according to a survey from the Department for Professional Employees.

The survey, fielded online from August 2022 to September 2023, examined feedback from 142 respondents about working conditions, their interest in unionizing, job satisfaction and desired improvements.

The DPE, itself a part of the AFL-CIO, regularly conducts surveys for specific fields of work based on interest and need. This is the first survey targeting the PR and advertising industries, according to DPE communications director Katie Barrows.

“We knew, due to the demographic breakdown of PR and advertising professions, that these folks tend to be more open to forming a union, so we wanted to learn a little bit more about some of the difficulties that professionals were facing,” Barrows said. “It's meant to get more insight into the struggles with work conditions that are happening in the industry, but also to get more information about interest in unions and what kind of improvements they would like to see made as union members.”

The informal survey was distributed through platforms such as LinkedIn, Fishbowl, Reddit and Twitter, in addition to social media. Respondents were not required to meet any requirements other than choosing to complete the survey and volunteer information.

All participants said they are not members of a union. Demographically, 64.8% of respondents identified as women and 59% as white.

The survey covered key areas of contention for PR and advertising professionals who are accustomed to abnormal schedules and juggling large workloads. Very few agency teams are represented by a union and therefore can face difficulty bargaining with senior leaders on issues such as pay and benefits.

More than half of surveyors said that they are unsatisfied with their jobs, with 72 voluntarily indicating where they work. Thirty-two percent of that group said they work at Omnicom Group, 11% at Ketchum and 8% at Edelman.

In comparison to the typical 40-hour work week, 53% said they work between 40 and 50 hours a week. Thirteen percent said they work more than 60 hours a week.

Fifty-six percent said their workload is unmanageable, and 68% said that their scheduled time-off has been interrupted at least sometimes, according to the survey results.

Amid a rise in updated return-to-office policies following the official end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, 54.2% of respondents strongly agreed that their employer places an excessive level of importance on time entry, a practice that accurately records and tracks exact hours worked.

Pay is the No. 1 desired improvement for almost 125 respondents, followed by hours and work-life balance and opportunities for promotion, factors almost guaranteed to be adjusted through unionizing, according to Barrows.

No PR agencies or workers are part of the DPE’s coalition of unions. The coalition has experience working with professionals with similar occupations, Barrows said, citing the Writers Guild of America East as a member.

Members of the WGA voted to approve a contract deal on Monday, ending their nearly five-month strike.

Other union members of the coalition include the American Federation of Government Employees, the American Federation of Teachers, the Federation of Professional Athletes, the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and United Steelworkers.

“There aren't very many unions for PR now, but as we've seen with industries that have recently seen a lot of organizing, either digital journalism or the nonprofit sector, the more unions that are formed in those sectors and industries the more that workplace standards get raised,” Barrows said. She noted that standards for issues such as pay and equity increase as density increases.

For unions in other industries, Barrows said she has seen pay rising by 10% after an initial contract, codifying annual raises for a pay bump every year of the deal. Other issues such as benefits in federal healthcare plans with lower premiums and retirement contributions can also be positively affected, she added. Addressing burnout and improving work-life balance with benefits such as summer Fridays have occurred as a result of organizing.

The DPE released the survey results Wednesday night in a webinar titled, “Unions and the State of Work Conditions in the PR & Advertising Industries.” Part of the webinar included a Q&A with Friends of the Earth press officer Kerry Skiff on her experience organizing and bargaining a first union contract.

“It's extremely rare that a union expert embarks on organizing their work. You learn as you go, so we're assuming very basic if no knowledge at all,” DPE research and organizing manager Alana Staiti said prior to the webinar. “Some of the presentation will be geared towards that.”

The interest for the webinar leading up to the survey release was more than expected, Barrows said.

Prior to the event, the DPE received leads from the survey and other forms of outreach. Still in the early stages of interest, the organization did not share the names of any companies that have reached out, because the information is sensitive.

Precision Strategies was one of the first larger PR firms to move to unionize with the Communications Workers of America in March. Progressive PR shop Middle Seat signed a collective bargaining agreement with the Campaign Workers Guild in 2019.

Those interested in organizing with the DPE will be matched with units based on geography and how large their agency is, Barrows said. PR and advertising professionals looking to form a union should contact the DPE or explore resources through their website.

Next steps with the organization include being connected to a union organizer before beginning outreach to coworkers who are union-eligible to garner interest. Once majority support is gained, the union can ask for recognition from their employer or compile for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

The Department for Professional Employees is a trade department of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The organization serves as a coalition for 24 national unions representing more than 4 million professional and technical workers before legislative bodies, the press and public.