Extinction Rebellion holds 'die-in' at Havas’ London office in protest against Shell account
Activists from Extinction Rebellion and representatives of indigenous groups have staged a "die-in" at Havas’ London office to symbolise the deaths it claims occur as a result of its oil company client, Shell
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>