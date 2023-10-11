Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Powerscourt acquired by US-based advisory firm

Powerscourt acquired by US-based advisory firm

Scotland's investment bank seeks strategic comms agency

Scotland's investment bank seeks strategic comms agency

Powerscourt set for £50m sale

Powerscourt set for £50m sale

Elizabeth Arden appoints global consumer PR agency

Elizabeth Arden appoints global consumer PR agency

Tobacco giant seeks agency for PR and public affairs

Tobacco giant seeks agency for PR and public affairs

Markettiers4DC hires managing partner

Markettiers4DC hires managing partner

Two-thirds of senior PR women almost quit citing burnout, WiPR reveals

Two-thirds of senior PR women almost quit citing burnout, WiPR reveals

Boyden joins BCW from Cruise. (Image used by permission).

BCW names Cruise’s Kristine Boyden as Americas CEO

Primark hires former Mars corporate affairs leader

Primark hires former Mars corporate affairs leader

Lansons’ executive committee: (Front row, left to right) Tony Langham and Clare Parsons. (Back row, left to right) Rebecca Mayo, Gordon Tempest-Hay, Laura Hastings and Stuart Graham

Lansons acquired by Swiss comms alliance

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now