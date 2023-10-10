Salient Global CEO Bryan Specht dies, aged 50

CHICAGO: Salient Global CEO and founder Bryan Specht has passed away at the age of 50.

The agency said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that Specht “unexpectedly passed away,” noting that he embodied true leadership.

“People followed and believed in Bryan because he believed in them,” the agency said. “His legacy will be carried on by the endless number of people who have had the privilege of knowing him and working by his side.”

The agency said that Specht was a devoted and loving father, husband, friend and colleague.

A Salient spokesperson said no major business decisions have been made about who will replace Specht as CEO. Tricia Ewald, global president and Specht’s business partner for more than 15 years, will continue to lead the business, the spokesperson said.

Specht launched Salient Global in 2021. The agency’s clients have included AT&T, Fireball, Southern Comfort, Buffalo Trace and PepsiCo.

This year, Salient Global acquired marketing communications agency Candor through a definitive purchase agreement, effective last week.

“[Specht’s] vision for Salient was to create a company that empowered passionate, skilled people in service of clients, each other and communities to achieve something greater than the sum of its parts: growth for good,” Salient wrote on LinkedIn. “That remains our mission, and we will continue to build upon the momentum he set in motion.”

In May 2020, Specht joined W2O Group, which has since rebranded as Real Chemistry, as a group president, leading transformation, activation and marketing. Before that, Specht worked for ICF Next, which was created in December 2018 via the combination of Olson Engage, Olson Digital, Olson1to1, PulsePoint Group, the Future Customer, We Are Vista and other shops. In January 2019, it promoted Specht to managing partner and chief growth and innovation officer from president of Olson Engage.

Specht served as president of Olson Engage from 2012 to 2017, before his role was expanded to lead Olson. Before that, he was COO of Olson Engage, known previously as Dig Communications.

Specht has been named to PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2018.