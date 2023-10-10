Merriam-Webster video series shares ‘grueling’ process writers endure to find the perfect word

SPRINGFIELD, MA: Any writer knows that finding the perfect word is an art — often a difficult and time-consuming one.

Merriam-Webster, in a new video series, interviews celebrated writers across genres such as novels, video games, stand-up comedy shows and cartoons about how they face and conquer that challenge.

The series, called Word Choices, launched on Tuesday with six episodes featuring novelists Gabrielle Zevin, Emma Straub and Celeste Ng; New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake; writer and producer of the video game Cuphead, Eli Cymet; and comedian Ophira Eisenberg.

In each video, the writers are interviewed about the detailed thought and care that goes into their writing processes, and they share drafts of their pieces from before they were polished and ready for the public.

Merriam-Webster is promoting the video series on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The series can also be found on a page on Merriam-Webster’s website and on YouTube.

Ng talks about the word choices she made for her best-selling novel "Our Missing Hearts." She explains that “the correct line has that ring of rightness to it. It’s like it’s always been there and then when you get to go back and you look at drafts and you think about all the other ways that this could have been said, it’s really cool to hear that.”

Miles Kronby, Merriam-Webster chief product officer, said that the inspiration for the series came from the notion that writing is traditionally a solitary act and others do not usually get to see the actual process. Because Merriam-Webster is often part of that process of helping writers to choose the right word, which Kronby added is way more entertaining than people might imagine, it made sense for the brand to find a creative way to pull back the curtain.

“The process can be fascinating. It is also grueling for writers. But it is thrilling when it works out,” he said. “We wanted to shed light on it to offer a glimpse of how great writing gets made with people who do it brilliantly.”

In Eisenberg’s episode, for example, she shares how “specifics bring something alive” when writing up comedy routines and gives insight into whether or not “artichoke” was the funniest word to use when telling a certain story.

The series is part of Merriam-Webster’s effort to extend the brand by finding new ways to connect with people who love words.

“We have a lively social presence and a growing collection of word games with an enthusiastic audience,” said Kronby. “It is all about learning about words in interesting ways. This is different from just looking up a definition or synonym. That’s what we want to establish.”

It was important for Merriam-Webster to make these videos fun to watch, explained Kronby.

“They have to be substantive and illuminating, but we wanted them to work as online videos — very lively and visual,” he said. “So we had fun making them, and I think what you see in the videos is that the writers had fun being part of it.”

The Merriam-Webster brand handled this activation without a PR firm.