X global sales and marketing boss Chris Riedy steps down

He has been with the company for more than 11 years.

Chris Riedy, VP of global sales and marketing at X, formerly known at Twitter, has stepped down from the role after more than 11 years at the company.

In a tweet he wrote that Friday was his last day with X and he had “nothing but admiration for my time here."

Riedy was appointed to his former role in November 2022 at a time of upheaval following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. In the same month, David Wilding, Twitter U.K. director of planning, left after eight years at the company, and Dara Nasr, MD of Twitter U.K., also departed.

Twitter gutted its PR department shortly after Musk acquired the company.

Prior to this, Riedy spent two years as VP of EMEA, based in Dublin. He joined Twitter as senior manager, U.S. sales, in 2012 and previously had spells at Wikia, Photovoo! and iWin.

Riedy tweeted: “After 11.5 years, today will be my last day working for TWTR / X.

“I have nothing but appreciation for my time here. I am so grateful for the opportunity – to work with so many wonderful people and to learn so much. Life changing.

“Thank YOU to everyone that helped make it happen.”

X has been approached for comment.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.