Qwoted rolls out collaborative industry network

NEW YORK: Qwoted is rolling out a social collaborative network for the PR industry.

It will feature free networking tools for users, allowing PR pros to find and message one another and share insights, best practices or job opportunities. Qwoted's more than 100,000 members will be searchable in a dashboard using the Algolia search platform. Users can search by agency, subject matter, expertise, job title or name. Once a user finds the person they have in mind, they can begin a conversation.

"We have always felt that the communications industry could benefit from better communications tools," said Dan Simon, Qwoted cofounder and CEO, via email. "With tens of thousands of PR [professionals] using the platform daily to connect with media it made sense for us to enable those PR users to connect with each other."

The network, which offers one-to-one messaging for users, will expand to include group messaging capabilities before the end of the year. Currently, it is only available for users in the PR industry, with the intention of expanding that to include the media in a few weeks. Once that expansion happens, the network will be predominantly used by publishers and editors looking to connect with freelance writers.

Qwoted beta-tested the features with a number of PR firms.