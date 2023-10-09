BCW names Cruise’s Kristine Boyden as Americas CEO

The WPP firm also brought on Michelle Hutton as global chief client and growth officer, and made two regional appointments.

NEW YORK: BCW has named Cruise chief communications officer Kristine Boyden as CEO of the Americas with Mary Corcoran set to leave the firm at the end of this year.

The San Francisco-based Boyden's appointment is effective on October 16. She will oversee business growth, senior client counsel, talent acquisition, development and retention for the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Boyden will also serve as a member of the firm's global board and executive committee.

Boyden has served as CCO of Cruise, a self-driving automotive company, for three years, building a comms team, an in-house creative studio and analytics operation, according to the firm. She has also spent more than 18 years at Edelman, most recently as president of the firm's U.S. Western region, working with clients including Adobe, Taco Bell and Paypal.

Corcoran, BCW's North America president, will leave the agency at the end of this year, the firm said in a statement.

BCW has also named Michelle Hutton as global chief client and growth officer and a member of the firm's executive committee and global board. She is set to join the firm by the end of this year.

Hutton has spent more than 13 years at Edelman, most recently as vice chair of client solutions for Asia-Pacific and previously as CEO of Australia and Asia-Pacific brand chair. She also spent nearly two decades at Hill & Knowlton in Australia and Asia.

WPP firm BCW also made two regional promotions. It appointed Scott Wilson as CEO of its newly formed EMEA region. He was previously president for Europe and Africa for the past five years.

Sunil John, president of the Middle East and North Africa and founder of Asda'a BCW, sold his shares in the company to WPP this year and will serve as president through the end of the year.

BCW also named Guido Gaona as president of Latin America, inclusive of the BCW Brazil Group. He will report to Boyden and serve on BCW's executive committee. Gaona was EVP of Latin America for nearly four years.