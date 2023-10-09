Five Campaigns We Liked in September: your winner revealed

Opinion

Find out the winner from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in September.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 43 minutes ago

The Five campaigns we liked in September poll was won by Aldi with 41 per cent of the vote for the launch of a new food range with the supermarket’s first pizza delivery service. Alzheimer’s Research UK, 'Change the ending' came second with 24 per cent of the vote for a campaign launching an animated film about dementia.

Aldi pizza delivery service

To kick-start Aldi’s new Domino’s-inspired Ultimate Takeaway pizza range with a bang, PR agency Clarion developed the supermarket’s first pizza delivery service, in the university cities of Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester. With no delivery fee, the service aimed to satisfy pizza lovers for “a fraction of the cost of Domino’s”.

Alzheimer’s Research UK, ‘Change the ending'

Alzheimer’s Research UK, with agencies Above+Beyond and Yonder Media, launched an animated film to bring to life the ‘happily ever afters’ that dementia has stolen. The clip begins with the quintessential fairytale ending, showing a prince and princess slaying a dragon and riding off into the sunset, but this isn’t the ending we all know and expect.

Co-op Funeralcare, ‘Start the conversation’

This campaign film depicts groups of friends discussing what they want their funeral to be like. With just seven per cent of people being comfortable talking about their funeral, the video expertly uses a light, sometimes humorous touch to draw the viewer into thinking about their own.

Kellogg’s, ‘Reductive art exhibition’

Taylor Herring helped Kellogg’s celebrate its high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) achievements by creating a ‘reductive art exhibition’ in London and Paris, featuring a range of new art made entirely from sugar and salt.

Heinz ketchup pasta

Heinz has been making waves with its collaborations recently, not least its tie-in with paint brand Lick. Apparently, one in four consumers think it’s acceptable to eat pasta with the condiment – while 59 per cent think it definitely is not.


