Ferrero USA VP of corp comms, PR Cheryll Forsatz exits

Forsatz is an alum of Ketchum, McDonald’s and MikeWorldWide.

PARSIPPANY, NJ: Global confectionery company Ferrero U.S.A.’s VP of corporate communications and PR, Cheryll Forsatz, is leaving the company.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Forsatz said she is taking a “little breather” before starting a new job. She did not share details about her next move and was not immediately available for comment.

“I have had the privilege of partnering with amazing Ferrerians and agency partners on memorable and impactful campaigns and programs,” Forsatz wrote. “I am grateful for the friends I’ve made and the lessons I’ve learned at Ferrero that will help me in the future.”

Forsatz has worked at Ferrero since 2018, leading PR and corporate communications plans and strategies for the company’s product portfolio including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder Joy, as well as for the Ferrero corporate brand.

Previously, Forsatz was an SVP at Ketchum, responsible for the firm’s external communications. Between 2010 and 2017, Forsatz was director of communications for McDonald’s New York Metro Region.

She also worked at MWW, now known as MikeWorldWide, between 1997 and 2010. Her most recent role at the firm was SVP, counseling food and beverage, health and fitness, and retail clients.

Forsatz was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2010 and earlier this year she was named a PRWeek Woman of Distinction.