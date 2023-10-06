Edelman taps X alum to lead influencer marketing in Asia-Pacific

Alyssa Soh will be responsible for scaling the agency’s offering in the region.

SINGAPORE: Edelman has hired former X content and creator lead Alyssa Soh as head of influencer marketing in Asia-Pacific, a newly created role.

She began in the role in August, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Soh is responsible for scaling Edeleman’s influencer marketing offering across the region, establishing a body of work and fortifying the agency’s position as a market leader, the firm said in a statement.

She is reporting to global head of influencer marketing Tyler Vaught. Another X alum, Vaught started in the role in February.

Soh has joined Edelman after 7 years at X, formerly known as Twitter, most recently serving as head of branded content and creators for X in Japan and Asia-Pacific. At X, Soh launched the platform’s branded content and creator division and led hundreds of campaign activations across the JAPAC region.

Prior to X, Soh served as new media solutions manager for emerging markets at Google Singapore.

Soh joins a string of appointments in Edelamn’s APAC region this year, including naming Rakesh Thukral to COO, Michelle Hutton to vice chair of client solutions and Adrian Warr to vice chair of practices and sectors.

APAC is poised to be one of Edelman’s key growth markets for the 2024 fiscal year, according to the agency. APAC revenue increased by 4.8% on a constant currency basis to $104.5 million in 2022, the firm said in its earnings review for the year.

Edelman became the first agency to reach a global revenue of one billion in 2022.

The independent agency reported a revenue increase of 10% to $1.07 billion globally last year and 14% increase to $703 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.