Twitch streamer and YouTuber Nickmercs on connecting brands with gamers

One of the top 20 most followed Twitch streamers in the world shares how he gets his 6.7 million followers to engage with branded content, what sports fans and gamers have in common and how he worked with brand partners after his summer started with controversy.

As one of the top 20 most followed Twitch streamers in the world, sitting at 6.7 million followers on the Amazon-owned live streaming platform and another 4 million YouTube subscribers, Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff has a community that brands want in on.

He’s leaned particularly hard into sports leagues such as the NFL and UFC, where he’s competed in gaming tournaments.

He’s also partnered with sports brands. In 2021, he launched a clothing line with Under Armor after being signed as its first gaming athlete.

Over the summer of 2023, he joined Underdog Fantasy as an ambassador and investor, creating custom content such as gaming tournaments for the app and driving his fans there.

Kolcheff recently sat down for an interview to chat about his love of sports, his affinity for working with sports brands and leagues and where he sees a crossover between athletics and gaming.

He shared his upcoming plans for TwitchCon, including a golf tournament with community members and brand sponsors such as massage therapy gun HyperIce and a watch party for UFC 294.

TwitchCon takes place in Las Vegas from October 20-22. Campaign US and PRWeek will be on the ground providing coverage of the event.

Kolcheff also spoke candidly about how he secured a partnership during a summer that began with controversy.

On June 7, the Faze Clan streamer responded to a post showing LGBTQ+ activists and anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups fighting in the street over a California school board’s decision to recognize June as Pride month.

The post, made by an esports commentator, read “Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

Kolcheff replied, “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

Replies pointed out that Kolcheff’s response is one commonly used to frame the LGBTQ community as dangerous to children. Kolcheff followed up stating that he had “no hate in [his] heart.”

Regardless, Activision Blizzard removed a character skin based on Kolcheff from Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in response to the controversy.

Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) June 9, 2023

The following interview has been edited for clarity.

Brandon Doerrer: What do you see as the appeal of working with sports brands? How does working with sports brands differ from other types of brands you’ve partnered with?

Nick Kolcheff: They’re just up my alley. I played a lot of sports growing up. My whole family played them. So I grew up in that house as a gamer black sheep, but I still loved to play sports. I loved the competition aspect of it all.

The community we have on stream every day is very much the same way.

BD: It’s one of those instances where it’s already a thing you’re into so you don’t have to stretch to feign interest.

NK: Right. And athletes love to game. When they’re not beating the fuck out of their bodies, they just want to chill. So a lot of them are already tuned into what I’m doing.

BD: How well do you find that these sports partners understand what you do and understand your audience? How much education do you have to do when you work with them?

NK: There’s always going to have to be some coaching up because gaming is still relatively new. But when I speak with sports brands, they at the very least understand competition. Gaming is hyper-competitive, too.

BD: What’s the one thing you usually have to do the most amount of educating on?

NK: My job is really unique in the sense that, when you turn on a sports game at night, you can’t see how many people are tuned into that or the reaction from home. With Twitch, you see the viewers and the chat, and you can feel the energy of your audience as if you were in a stadium. I just let those things speak for themselves.

BD: When it comes to the flip side of that, getting your audience engaged with the branded stuff that you’re doing, what’s your process?

NK: It’s often that we have sponsorships that they’re involved in. We partner with Under Armor — everybody wears Under Armor, especially people in the stream. We partner with Underdog Fantasy — people love fantasy sports betting, that’s what they’re doing. A lot of times, the stuff that we’re doing, the community’s already involved in.

I just go on there and show my genuine excitement. If we get a deal and it’s up our alley and we’re loving it, that excitement is going to be a genuine thing that I get to share with the community on stream, because I know I wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for them.

At the end of the football season, we’re going to send two or three people from the stream to the Super Bowl. We’re doing this as part of the [Underdog] partnership.

BD: There seems to be this idea that the gaming community hates ads, can’t stand brands and doesn’t want to see them in their spaces. What would you say to advertisers and brands who think that?

NK: I think it depends on how you push it out. At the end of the day, who wants to stop what they were tuned into for a fucking commercial? I think everyone can agree that’s not ideal.

But if you’re watching TV at home and the football game paused for a commercial, but the commercial potentially involved something you can win or they were directly thanking you for tuning in, or said ‘here’s something we can do together, enter this contest’ or ‘we’re launching this tournament,’ it’s a little bit better. They’re incentivized to be around for that advertisement.

BD: Tell me about your new work with Underdog Fantasy.

NK: I want to host tournaments and competitions where the community can jump on there. They can make their picks and whoever does the best can win a big prize among other things, like sending them to football games, the Super Bowl, stuff like that. My next big move with Underdog is to host the tournament.

People talk a lot of shit, so it’ll be fun to see them back it up.

BD: It sounds like you’ve got some wiggle room to pitch ideas to them.

NK: They understand that we know our community and we know what works and they want to hang on us to help with ideas and playing with strategy. I think that’s what works best.

The streamer is going to want complete control over the things that they’re doing and obviously the brand is going to want complete control. The best ones for me are when we work with brands that give us a big percentage of control.

They understand the community and we know how to do the Twitch thing. When [brands] come in and they want us to do XYZ, it’s like, things are very different in the gaming world. You gotta be careful with how you’re doing things.

BD: So I know this brand deal happened over the summer. In June, there was some controversy with Call of Duty. How did that controversy affect your brand deals, and what were some of the conversations you had with your partners?

NK: The statement turned out to be controversial, but I don’t think it was controversial at all. I stand by the things that I said, but I understand that it lacked context. But I gave more context on my stream and why I said what I said. If anyone disagrees with that, then they disagree with it.

As far as brands go, we had to go around and have those conversations with people that we were already partnering with to give them an extra explanation of where I was coming from.

Obviously, I’m not anti-gay. But we had to go have those difficult conversations and explain the intention.

As far as brand deals going forward, there was a bit of work we had to put in as well, explaining that if you think what I said was anti-gay then alright, but if you want to have a call we can do that too, and we did that.

My intention was that these things shouldn’t be taught to kids who are five years old, you should just let them be a kid. For the most part, everyone agreed with that, it was just the tweet that I put it under and the lack of context. We explained that just like I’m explaining to you now, to so many partners, people and friends. Nobody disagrees.

BD: It sounds like with those brand partners, you were just having an open dialogue with each other.

NK: I had to hop in some calls and say ‘hey, despite what some people are saying, I don’t hate gay people.’ We talked to our partners and I got a lot of love for these guys because they stood by me when I was under the gun. But if I could do it all over again, I wouldn’t take back what I said.