Just Eat PR boss on agency diversity: ‘What are your proof points?’ – PRWeek UK podcast

Just Eat’s head of PR tells the PRWeek UK Beyond the Noise podcast how demanding clients are becoming of the agencies they hire.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 7 hours ago

In the latest episode of the Beyond the Noise podcast, Clara Biu, head of PR at Just Eat, gives the client perspective on PR agency diversity following the findings of the latest annual Industry Pay Gaps report from PRWeek.

She explains how demanding clients are becoming of the agencies they hire: I’m asking my agency, ‘What are you doing in terms of truly diverse teams, what are your proof points?’

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen above in the browser or on your favourite platform.

The Pay Gaps Report showed that while gender representation and pay gaps more closely represent the British population, when it comes to ethnicity the PR industry still has a long way to go in terms of pay and representation in the workplace.

Mike Levaggi, co-founder of talent consultancy Braver, takes listeners through the precise findings of the report. Both he and Biu provide lots of practical advice on how agencies can solve this pressing talent problem in the comms consultancy world.

People from different backgrounds start to hit these barriers when they get to about account manager level in an agency, when they’re surrounded by teams of people who all think the same way, Levaggi says.


Doctors condemn Government's COVID-19 comms

Fairmont Hotels adds agency to roster

