Collected Strategies works Standard BioTools, SomaLogic $1 billion merger

The strategic communications agency is helping the two companies form a “diversified leader in life sciences tools.”

SAN FRANCISCO: Collected Strategies is providing media relations support on the all-stock merger deal between life sciences company Standard BioTools and diagnostics firm SomaLogics, according to a statement from the two companies.

The deal gives the combined entity, called Standard BioTools, an equity value of more than $1 billion including a premium, Bloomberg reported. The business will distribute products in roughly 50 countries, managing facilities in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Canada and Singapore.

The transaction, expected to close in Q1 2024, will see SomaLogic investors own 57% of the combined company, with Standard BioTools investors owning the remaining 43%, according to a statement regarding the merger.

Standard BioTools CEO Michael Egholm will lead the merged firm, with SomaLogic interim CEO Adam Taich serving as chief strategy officer under a seven-member board, in which three directors are designated by each company.

SomaLogic develops tools that can detect and analyze proteins in blood samples, supporting specific disease research. Standard BioTools, formerly known as Fluidigm, makes technologies to help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better.

Standard BioTools and SomaLogic could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

Collected Strategies, which declined to comment, was formed in July by five former Joele Frank executives — Dan Moore, Jude Gorman, Jim Golden, Scott Bisang and Nick Lamplough — as well as ex-Bloomberg reporter Ed Hammond.

The founders of the independent advisory firm, which helps clients navigate M&A, corporate crises, restructurings and bankruptcies, have worked on more than $3.5 trillion worth of hostile and friendly transactions, according to an agency statement.