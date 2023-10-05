Cannes Lions bid: Investment consortium approaches Ascential with offer

Reports suggest the bid sent to the B2B information company is for the events arm alone, as Ascential posts booming revenues for Cannes Lions 2023.

CANNES, FRANCE: A consortium of strategic and financial investors has reportedly approached Ascential, owners of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with a bid to take over its events operations.

According to Sky News, private-equity backed exhibitions company Hyve, and MediaLink, a media and marketing advisory firm owned by United Talent Agency, has put forward an offer to acquire Ascential's events arm in the last few weeks.

Terms of the bid were not disclosed, and Ascential declined to comment on the story.

FTSE 250 company Ascential, formerly known as publishing company Emap, organizes Cannes Lions, the largest gathering of advertising executives in the world, alongside fintech event Money 20/20.

The Sky News report suggests MediaLink would acquire Cannes Lions, while Hyve would be the owner of Money 20/20.

The news comes as the U.K.-based B2B information, analytics and events company Ascential has reported first-half revenues of £307.4 million, up from £260.7 million in the same period last year.

Events, comprising the marketing and retail and financial services segments, saw growth in marketing by 28% and the Lions’ revenue grew 30%. The retail and financial services segment grew 17%, while Money 20/20 Europe posted a 19% uplift in revenue.

Ascential CEO Duncan Painter has been reportedly keen to keep the events as a listed business in the U.K..

This article first appeared on Campaign and PRWeek sister title Performance Marketing World