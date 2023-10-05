Kismet Group acquires Media.com

The private equity firm says the deal will help users combat misinformation.

NEW YORK: Australian private equity firm Kismet Group is launching an online “reputation network” through the acquisition of the domain Media.com.

Intended to help users combat misinformation, share their own stories and engage with journalists, the newly launched Media.com will feature user profiles that allow clients to take more control of their reputations online. Via profiles, users or their PR teams will easily be able to respond to stories about them online, correcting them when necessary or sharing their own points of view.

Users will also have the opportunity to counterbalance media stories without fear of harassment because profiles will not feature comments. Profiles will support text, video and audio capabilities.

Media.com will be a subscription-based network that will verify users, according to Kismet, and it will offer tiered membership levels for individuals and companies. Users can register for early access, with profiles launching at the start of next year. Full public access will follow, with visitors to the website able to access profiles and content for free.

The site’s launch is supported by $20 million in funding from Kismet.